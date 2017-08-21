High School Football Tonight with NWG at Smith(7pm) and a look at the Upcoming Week of High School Football

Big Game Tonight/Monday with Northwest Guilford(0-0) at Ben L. Smith High School(0-0) in that newly renovated Claude Manzi Stadium, and we are looking for a 7pm kickoff in this one, since it is on Monday night…..Should be a very large crowd on hand to take in the battle between the Vikings and the Golden Eagles….Jordan Williams the new Smith QB and he will be looking to hook up with Barry Ford and Smith has that hard-running RB/LB in Zach White….Northwest can right at you with Tre Turner looking to run past you from all directions and Jacob Leonard, the NWG QB, will be looking to get that ball in Turner’s hands as many ways as he can, with passes, handoffs on sweeps, pitches and maybe some laterals/toss-sweeps too….Cameron Cloud will the other player that gets his hands on the ball a lot for Northwest and Cam can go to the house, if he gets that first step on you, and blows on down the field….The defenses will be busy at Ben L. tonight and Smith does not want to take an L(Loss), even though they are, Ben L. Smith…..

And as for the rest of the week….

Smith goes to Southeast Guilford(1-0) on Friday(Bill Slayton Stadium) and Northwest Guilford will be hosting Western Guilford(0-1) on Friday night at Roscoe Billings Stadium….

Plus you have Southwest Guilford(0-1) at High Point Andrews(0-1) on Thursday at Simeon Stadium in High Point….

For Friday we see….

7:30pm Kickoffs on Friday…

Southern Guilford(0-1) at High Point Central(1-0) at Simeon Stadium in High Point

Dudley(1-0) at Ragsdale(1-0)….Kenneth Miller Stadium, in Jamestown

Northern Guilford(1-0) at Page(1-0)…Marin Kirby Stadium

Grimsley(0-1) at Asheboro(0-1)…Lee Stone Stadium….

Cedar Ridge(1-0) at Eastern Guilford(1-0)….Tommy Grayson Stadium

Northeast Guilford(0-1) OFF…..Bill Bookout Stadium

*****High Point Christian Academy(1-0) at Ravenscroft(1-0)

*****Trinity(1-0) at Bishop McGuinness(0-1)