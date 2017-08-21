Greensboro to Host National Chess Events

Tuesday, August 22 6-8pm at Hayes-Taylor YMCA – 100 Chances to Checkmate an Expert

Dennis Stearns, a Pan-American Chess Team Champion, will be playing up to 30 adults and children at the same time! ALL players will receive a US Chess membership. Players will be eligible for other prizes. Free to enter, first come first serve for registration.

Saturday, August 26 10:30am-3:30pm at Embassy Suites Hotel – North Carolina Scholastic Open

Have a young player who wants to play tournament chess and be in the middle of

the action with some of the best chess players in the world? This event is designed

for young players who know how to move the pieces. Contact Walter High to register or for more information.

Wednesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 27 at Embassy Suites Hotel – US Masters Chess Championship

27 Grandmasters from over 18 countries will be competing this year for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and the prestige of being a U.S. Masters Champion! Event will be simulcast around the world via Chess.com.

Lots More Events!

All week there will be many more chess events around town for all skill levels to come out and play or just learn.

