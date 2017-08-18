Rodriguez Promoted To Women’s Soccer Recruiting Coordinator at Greensboro College

Rodriguez Promoted To Women’s Soccer Recruiting Coordinator

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Women’s Soccer Coach Gus Mota announced the promotion of Lorenzo Rodriguez to recruiting coordinator Friday.

“I am extremely excited to name Lorenzo as our recruiting coordinator,” Mota said. “He has done an excellent job as an assistant coach, while demonstrating a tireless work ethic and an extreme knowledge in all aspects of recruiting.

“The recruiting process for women’s soccer is an accelerated table of commitment for high school players. Coaches have to recruit years in advance before (high-school players’) graduation. Lorenzo has demonstrated that he is able to keep up with the demands of our recruiting process. We’re blessed to have him on staff and extremely excited about his future.”

Rodriguez first joined the women’s soccer staff as an assistant coach prior to the 2016 season.

In his first season, Rodriguez helped coach the Pride to a 10-7-3 overall mark (5-6-3 in USA South Athletic Conference play). In addition, the Pride also set program records in six categories including goals scored, goals per game, assists, total points and points per game.

“I am truly honored on this promotion,” Rodriguez stated. “Recruiting Coordinator is a huge honor and title to have. I am thankful to have such a great mentor in Gus as he helps me learn the ins and outs of recruiting.

“I see a tremendous amount of potential for this program, and I am excited about the student-athletes we have been able to recruit here at Greensboro College. The future is bright for our program, and I am excited to be a part of this process.”

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.