High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County with Picks and Poll

Our Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio will be WS Reynolds at Southwest Guilford with Kris Walser and Coach Daryl Steele on the call….Just go to www.greensborosportsradio.com and Click GreensboroSports Radio 2 for tonight’s game….Pre-game with Kris and the Coach at around 7pm and then the kickoff coming from ‘The Ranch’, at Southwest Guilford at 7:30pm….We will have scores from other games here at the site and we will be posting our “Friday Night Finish” feature later in the evening, looking back all of tonight’s Guilford County action….

*****All games set to kickoff at 7:30…..And is our Guilford County Connection of games for this week….*****

The Countdown to Kickoff in the County has begun…..

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford…Could be the ‘Game of the Night’ in Guilford County…Graves(EG) and Allen(NEG) on “Watch List”:…

Northwest Guilford at Smith….NWG get the ball in the hands of Tre Turner and Cameron Cloud…

Northern Guilford at Grimsley….Grimsley has to throw the ball to Wiggins and Harris and do some pound and ground with Lesane…NG has to go with backup QB…

Southern Guilford at Ragsdale…Malachi Manness and Devan Boykin must lead Ragsdale….

Southeast Guilford at T. Wingate Andrews…SEG has to open it up with Douglas at QB and hit it inside with their big fullback from last year and have Tre Love and Jax Hackett set the tone on defense…..

Dudley at WS Carver…Carver did not have enough players to field a JV team and had to put everyone on Varsity…Dudley can name their score here and in the 4th Quarter, the clock should run non-stop….Rush, Simpson, Crossen, Berry, Monroe, Fitzgerald, all should have big games with limited playing time in the second half….

Page at Davie County….Page has their hands full with DC in a new stadium at a new school and Page with a new coach, but I think Davie County might have a new coach too and Page has to limit the turnovers as they get adjusted with new offensive leaders with the Paige brothers, Davis, King and others stepping in and Nic Baker back to be a force….Alan Tisdale to lead the ‘D’ and Page has an exceptional kicker….

Morehead at Western Guilford…..Edrick Purnell must take his Hornets to well and let them drink and they must be a focused Hornet bunch, if they want to win this first game of the year….If Purnell can stay healthy he will be a tired young man at the end of the night and you might see him run the ball 20-plus times from his QB spot…

WS Reynolds at Southwest Guilford….SWG minus QG Jaren Rainey and two other starters due to suspension and the Cowboys will have to rely on Mason Chu to lead them and he can….Chu is probably or nearly the best backup QB in Guilford County and Dudley has some good ones too, but with Chu, he knows what to do, and he has been there before, back when Rainey went down with injuries…

High Point Central at WS Parkland….HP Central with the Curt Ervin show and you can’t slice it any other way….If Curt gets hurt, it will avert a great season for HP Central….If Curt stays well, well HP Central can with more than they lose and go at least (6-5)….

High Point Christian at Fayetteville Village Christian 7pm….Not sure about the talent load for HPCA, but I have to believe that they have a load of new players and from what schools, I do not know…New QB replacing DeShaun Taylor will be the key say for HPCA…

Bishop McGuinness at North Wilkes 7:30….Bishop was an offensive juggernaut in 2016 and will have to wait and what they have in place for 2017, but they do have a new coach that came in from Cornelius Hough, I do believe…..

Picks for Week One of 2017:

Eastern Guilford

Northwest Guilford

Grimsley

Ragsdale

Southeast Guilford

Dudley

Page

Western Guilford

Southwest Guilford

HP Central

HP Christian

Bishop McGuinness

Top Ten Poll for the Week One of 2017:

1)Dudley

2)Page

3)Eastern Guilford

4)Northwest Guilford

5)Southwest Guilford

6)Southeast Guilford

7)Grimsley

8)Northeast Guilford

9)Ragsdale

10)High Point Central