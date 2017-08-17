Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today(8/17/17)
Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today:
South Atlantic League:
Delmarva Shorebirds at Greensboro Grasshoppers 7pm at First National Bank Field
North Carolina Adult Baseball League:
OFF
Carolina League:
Myrtle Beach at WS Dash 7pm at BB&T Field
Dash over Myrtle Beach, 4-1 on Wednesday…
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals at Princeton 7pm
