Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today(8/17/17)

Posted by Andy Durham on August 17, 2017 at 11:44 am under Amateur, College, High School, Professional | Be the First to Comment

Local Greensboro-area Baseball for Today:

South Atlantic League:
Delmarva Shorebirds at Greensboro Grasshoppers 7pm at First National Bank Field

North Carolina Adult Baseball League:
OFF

Carolina League:
Myrtle Beach at WS Dash 7pm at BB&T Field
Dash over Myrtle Beach, 4-1 on Wednesday…

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals at Princeton 7pm

