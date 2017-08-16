Elon Softball Announces Addition of Mitchell to 2018 Roster

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team and head coach Kathy Bocock announced the addition of junior outfielder Tia Mitchell to the program on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Mitchell joins the Phoenix as a transfer after spending the past two seasons at the University of Virginia.

“We’re excited about the addition of Tia to our softball team,” said Bocock. “She has great speed, great strength and is very hungry and excited about this opportunity to play at Elon. On top of her being a great athlete, she is also a great person and she will fit right in with the dynamic of our team.”

Mitchell, who hails from Dublin, Ga., served as one of the top reserves at Virginia during her two seasons with the Cavaliers. As a sophomore last season, Mitchell appeared in 22 games with three starts and hit .333 overall with seven runs scored as the team’s primary pinch-run threat.

Prior to UVA, Mitchell was a standout player at Clarksburg High School under head coach Danielle Carpenter. She was a three-time team MVP and earned first team All-Montgomery County honors in 2014. Mitchell also excelled academically during her prep career, earning the program’s Scholar Athlete Award in 2012 and being named to the Honor Roll. She also played club ball for the New Jersey Intensity under head coach Kevin O’Donnell.

The daughter of Ray Wynter and Renee Coneway, Mitchell plans to major in sports management at Elon.