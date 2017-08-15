Wyndham Rewards, USO of NC, Wyndham Championship Offer Free Admission to Members of the Military and Veterans

WYNDHAM REWARDS, USO OF NORTH CAROLINA AND WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP OFFER FREE ADMISSION TO MEMBERS OF THE MILITARY AND VETERANS

http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/free-military-admission/

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wyndham Rewards, the USO of North Carolina (USO of NC) and the Wyndham Championship are proud to provide free admission to Piedmont Triad members of the military and veterans, the tournament announced today. Official tournament play for the 78th annual Wyndham Championship begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

New this year, the USO of NC is joining the tournament’s efforts to support our military service members as they enjoy the Piedmont Triad’s PGA TOUR event. Active duty, reserve, National Guard service members and veterans will receive free admission for themselves and one guest every day of tournament week courtesy of Wyndham Rewards and the USO of NC. Prior to attending the tournament, members of the military wishing to receive free tournament admission and access to the USO of NC Military Outpost presented by Wyndham Rewards must pre-register here: https://birdiesforthebrave2.sheerid.com/wyndham-2017/

Wyndham Championship caterer Pepper Moon Catering will prepare food donated by Sam’s Club and Smithfield for the USO of NC Military Outpost presented by Wyndham Rewards; the pavilion is again located between the 10th and 18th fairways at Sedgefield Country Club.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com, www.Ticketmaster.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Worldwide, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella® and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, Foursquare, Flickr and YouTube.

About Wyndham Worldwide:

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) is one of the largest global hospitality companies, providing travelers with access to a collection of trusted hospitality brands in hotels, vacation ownership, and unique accommodations including vacation exchange, holiday parks, and managed home rentals. With a collective inventory of nearly 130,000 places to stay across more than 110 countries on six continents, Wyndham Worldwide and its 38,000 associates welcomes people to experience travel the way they want. This is enhanced by Wyndham Rewards®, the Company’s re-imagined guest loyalty program across its businesses, which is making it simpler for members to earn more rewards and redeem their points faster. For more information, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.

About the USO of North Carolina:

The USO of North Carolina strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. Founded in 1941, the USO of NC is a nonprofit, charitable organization, relying on the generosity of North Carolinians to support its programs and services. The USO of NC serves the fourth largest military population in the U.S., touching nearly 600,000 lives annually, helping our service members and their families through education, wellness, transition assistance and resiliency programs across the state. Combined Federal Campaign donors have joined thousands of individual donors, our travel partner American Airlines, 4- star Patriot Circle members Bank of America, Cannon Foundation, Community Coffee, Harris Teeter, Lenovo, Marine Federal Credit Union, USAA, Walmart and other corporate partners to support the USO of NC and our service members. For more information visit www.uso-nc.org and to donate, visit https://uso-nc.org/donate-now/.