Kernersville Bulldog Ace Earns CVCL’s Top Pitching Honor

The Carolina Virginia Collegiate League has announced in postseason awards and a member of the Kernersville Bulldogs took home the league’s top pitching honor. Kernersville Bulldog ace, and GTCC right-hander Tanner Routh was named the 2017 CVCL Pitcher of the Year.

Routh was outstanding all season long for Kernersville, the fifteenth ranked team in the country and CVCL regular season and tournament champions. Routh anchored a Bulldogs pitching staff that was the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League’s best unit. Routh finished a perfect 6-0 on the season for Kernersville with 63 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched and a 1.84 earned run average. Routh’s six wins led the CVCL while his sixty-three strikeouts ranked second in the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League. Tanner also ranked in the top five in the CVCL in opponents batting average (.118) earned runs allowed (9) and hits allowed (18).

Bulldog head coach Dustin Ijames stated ” Despite being away from competitive pitching for two springs, his work and development this summer will put him on Professional baseball’s radar for next year’s draft!”