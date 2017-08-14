Today, they are asking for a Prayer for Ric Flair:Wrestling Legend facing ‘tough medical issues’

Info coming in from WrestlingInc.com, Yahoo Sports, The Charlotte Observer, The Wrestling Sheet and other key sources…..

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues,’ rep asks for prayers…

Ric Flair has been hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia….

Flair has been hospitalized with heart-related issues…….

**********Flair suffers from Alcoholic cardiomyopathy. The condition is a result of prolonged alcohol abuse and can result in heart failure. The effects of the alcohol damage the myocardium where it is unable to efficiently pump blood.**********

Head WWE producer Michael Hayes visited Flair on Sunday prior to flying to Boston for RAW and tweeted, “I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!!”

Flair, 68, is a resident of Charlotte, N.C.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Flair had a previous health scare in December 1998, “when he slumped in the corner of a wrestling ring prior to a World Championship Wrestling event in Tampa,” but it turned out “the numbness in his left arm and chest spasms were not due to a heart attack.”

Flair was in Florida on July 28 to throw out the first pitch at Marlins Park in Miami before a baseball game there as part of a “wrestling night” promotion.