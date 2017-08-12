Randolph County American Legion Team winning in World Series:RC running strong/Unbeaten
Saturday August 12
BRYANT AR 7, HOPEWELL NJ 4
*****RANDOLPH COUNTY NC 4, LEWISTON ID 1*****
SHREWSBURY MA (35-7) vs CREIGHTON PREP NE (56-6); 7:30 (susp)
Sunday August 13
SHREWSBURY MA (35-7) vs CREIGHTON PREP NE (56-6); 11:00am (resume)
MIDLAND MI (39-4) vs HENDERSON NV; 12:00
HOPEWELL NJ (38-12) vs LEWISTON ID (40-12); 3:30
*****RANDOLPH COUNTY NC (40-8) vs BRYANT AR (40-8); 7:30*****
Saturday, August 12
2017 WORLD SERIES
STARS DIVISION W L STRIPES DIVISION W L RANDOLPH COUNTY NC 2 0 CREIGHTON PREP NE 2 0 LEWISTON ID 1 1 HENDERSON NV 1 1 BRYANT AR 1 1 SHREWSBURY MA 1 1 HOPEWELL NJ 0 2 MIDLAND MI 0 2
