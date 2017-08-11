Looking back at Friday’s Dudley Football Jamboree with the “Friday Night Finish”

Note:Our video footage from today’s Dudley Football Jamboree will be up here on the web site on Saturday morning and we will have plenty of video footage for you to look back on…

At Today’s Dudley Football Jamboree, you would have to say Dudley was the best team in/on the field today, but there were some good teams over there at Dudley for today’s football battles…

You had the host school Dudley at Tarpley Stadium, plus we saw other Guilford County teams including Page, Smith, High Point Central, Eastern Guilford and Western Guilford….From outside the county you had, Western Alamance, Charlotte Vance, Rocky River and WS Reynolds…..

That was out pretty good field of football teams, out there on the football field at Dudley’s Tarpley Stadium, this afternoon/early evening…

Dudley was the top team and their top quarterback was Gerald Simpson….Dudley faced a real challenge from Charlotte Vance in the Panthers’ last game of the day and Vance was able to score on Dudley, but Dudley was able to burn the opposition today by the run or the pass…..Zariek Rush hurt his ankle early in the games and he was pretty much forced to sit the majority of the day….Dudley really liked running QB Simpson and he is such a strong runner, he bested most of the defenses he saw on the day….

Dudley’s defense is locked and loaded, Reggie Robertson is currently out, but Caleb Matthews and the other Dudley ‘D-line and LB’s are very sharp….In the defensive backfield Dudley can go with Myles Berry, DJ Crossen, Richard Monroe and Simpson and they have enough depth to substitute for the four and they still don’t miss a beat…..

Dudley has an outstanding young kicker in Kenjee Patterson and we don’t mention him very often and we should mention him more, but he can be money from 30 yards in on a good Friday night and if he his first extra point of the night, he will hit nearly all of them for you….Kenjee Patterson, mark down that name….

Rush can play LB or DB and Simpson can move from DB to LB….Dudley got a good workout vs. Charlotte Vance and you have to admit that Vance and Rocky River came in here today and played inspired football and they gave our Guilford County teams all they wanted, and more….

Vance was coming at Page early in the afternoon and Vance almost got started in a heated fix with Rocky River…Vance has the fighter’s edge and they don’t mind mixing it up and they will push you to the max and they probably have not yet forgotten the loss that they took over at Page in right around, Round Three, in last year’s 4-AA Playoffs…Who was that QB that Vance had that carried the big numbers into Greensboro, was it Kingsley Ifedi???

Page had a big-time challenge in their last game of the night vs. Western Alamance….WA did not play all that good vs. Western Guilford and the Warriors could not find the advantage vs. Eastern Guilford, but Western Alamance was moving the ball vs. Page…Page looked impressive all day behind new QB Giovondre Paige, with RB’s Sincere Davis, Diandre Paige, WR Nick Baker and slot man Cody King….Page getting a big defensive push from Alan Tisdale, Cam Gavin and the Alstons lead the receiving corps along with Baker and King, plus you have one of the top offensive linemen in the state in Nick Mackovic, the center…Thomas Murray is an outstanding kicker…

Page was looking good today, but they have some kinks to get worked out on offense and defense….

The way the teams from Guilford County played, you have to have Dudley at #1 and then based on the way they played today, Eastern Guilford and Page at #2 and then go with a small edge to High Point Central and then Smith and then run or pass, with Western Guilford….

Gerald Simpson leading Dudley at QB…

Dominique Graves leading Eastern Guilford at QB…

Giovondre Paige leading Page at QB…

John Saunders Jr. leading High Point Central at QB…

Jordan Williams leading Smith at QB…

Edrick Purnell leading Western Guilford at QB…

*****Without these leaders at QB, these teams aren’t going to make it….You have to have your leaders at quarterback…..^^^^^

The QB that might have been the “Shocker of the Day”/’Surprise of the Day’, was Jordan Williams from Smith….This kid who starred in basketball, as just a freshman for Ben L. Smith last year, is ready to run the offense for the Smith Golden Eagles’ football team….Williams can throw the deep ball with a strong tight spiral and his receivers were catching the football…In the run for Smith vs. HP Central, Williams threw 3-4 deep balls, for TD’s….

Zach White was one of the top RB’s and as a senior, White has to play like a stick of loaded dynamite, if Smith is going to go anywhere this season….Zach will also be back on defense at his MLB position….And that is middle linebacker, not Major League Baseball…..

Smith has a chance to do some damage, but maybe not extensive damage, with Williams and White leading the way on Friday night….White’s cousin Nathan White, is now a backup QB for Eastern Guilford…

Back on High Point Central, their senior Slot Back/Defensive Back Curt Ervin is one of the best at what he does in the state and can return kicks and punts too, if called upon…..

Eastern Guilford looked good back on Wednesday and they looked good again today with Graves running that team as the Wildcats top QB and the ‘Cats are looking for a huge boost at RB and Dennis Brooks is pacing the defense from his LB spot….EG has a couple of big linemen too and they must check in at around 350-400 pounds and one of them might be another one of those Walker kids, like maybe Erik Walker….Nic Cheeley, Zaccheus Milton and Christian McMullen also look to lead the ‘Cats….

Western Guilford is not heavy on numbers, but their small QB Edrick Purnell is a good one…Purnell can run and he is quick and he has some good moves….We saw Purnell take in 2-3 balls for TD’s on the ground today and WG can win some games, but it won’t be easy for the Hornets with the overall numbers being down so much this year, but these kids have been giving a solid effort and Coach T was leading WG today, with new head Hornet Coach Bryant Miller being out sick…..Mikey Kennedy is not playing football for Western Guilford, this season…..

So if you had to give out the award for the Top Team at the Dudley Football Jamboree/Scrimmage today, I would give that trophy to Dudley, with Page and Eastern Guilford from Guilford County, being very close to each other in second….Eastern Guilford went past Western Alamance pretty quickly, but Page had their problems with WA and Western Alamance has been ranked as high as #8 in the state in the 3-A Polls….

Charlotte Vance and Rocky River were good reps today from Mecklenburg County and we need to keep on bringing them back…..

I did not see much of WS Reynolds today, but they did win the Guilford College 7 on 7, over East Forsyth, back in June……

Six teams from Guilford County and they all had their bright spots today and four teams from outside Guilford County and those four seemed to be right at home, on the Dudley Panthers’ home field/turf inside Tarpley Stadium, on this first night for Real Friday Night Football, in 2017….