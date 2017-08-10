Carolina Stars Basketball Fall Tryouts Announcement!!!
Carolina Stars Basketball Fall Tryouts Announcement!!!
Carolina Stars Select Teams Fall Ball Tryouts for Boys & Girls are scheduled for Saturday, August 26th. Boys grades 1st-12th and Girls grades 7th-11th. Please visit www.carolinastarsbasketball.com to register for an Intent to Tryout Form, gym location, and tryout times.
If you have any questions please contact CSB Director Aaron Grier at agrier_hps@yahoo.com.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.