High School Football Scrimmages coming up Today/Wednesday:Time to get out there and catch some Football
Pinecrest at Northwest Guilford 8am
Southwest Guilford at Grimsley 9am
Ragsdale at Eastern Guilford JV and Varsity at 5pm
Reidsville at Eastern Guilford JV and Varsity at 5pm
Dudley at Southern Durham 5:30pm
Western Guilford at HP Central 6pm
North Forsyth, Wheatmore and Alleghany at Bishop McGuinness 6pm
Eastern Alamance at Page 6:30pm
Northeast Guilford at Southeast Guilford 6:30pm
