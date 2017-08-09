High School Football Scrimmages coming up Today/Wednesday:Time to get out there and catch some Football

*****High Football Scrimmages set for TODAY/Wednesday:*****

Pinecrest at Northwest Guilford 8am

Southwest Guilford at Grimsley 9am

Ragsdale at Eastern Guilford JV and Varsity at 5pm

Reidsville at Eastern Guilford JV and Varsity at 5pm

Dudley at Southern Durham 5:30pm

Western Guilford at HP Central 6pm

North Forsyth, Wheatmore and Alleghany at Bishop McGuinness 6pm

Eastern Alamance at Page 6:30pm

Northeast Guilford at Southeast Guilford 6:30pm

