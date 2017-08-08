What the coaches are making:Football Coaches Salaries from Sunday’s N&R with Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin

Here is what the Guilford County football coaches were making during the last school year(2016-2017) and for the amount of time they put in it is a very tough grind, especially when you hit the last weeks of November and early December and the only thing that keeps you going is that ‘Playoff Drive’, but the coaches don’t get any payoff for the playoffs….They need to give these guys a few more bonus incentives in their contracts….If you win 10 games in the regular season, you get this bonus, for each round you advance in the playoffs you get another increased bonus and if they would get some extra incentives, that would sure be a plus…..There seems to be some preseason pay, but no post season pay or bonuses…..How about a new truck like the coach got in the movie ‘Facing the Giants’, or some meals or gift certificates or something in that regard…..

But here we go with a look at what they(the Guilford County high school football coaches) were making last school year, from Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin at the News and Record…..CLICK HERE for the full feature from the N&R…..

THE MONEY GAME

Here are the combined teaching salary and football coaching supplement (including preseason pay) for each of the 15 Guilford County Schools head coaches during the 2016-17 school year as provided by the district:

COACH SCHOOL BASE SALARY SUPPLEMENT TOTAL a-John Patterson Andrews $62,150 $6,185 $68,335 Steve Davis Dudley $57,930 $6,660 $64,590 a-Kevin Gillespie Page $57,930 $6,460 $64,390 b Earl Bates Southern Guilford $56,270 $6,660 $62,930 a-Tommy Norwood Ragsdale $56,610 $6,316 $62,926 Wayne Jones High Point Central $55,990 $6,060 $61,960 a-Fritz Hessenthaler Southeast Guilford $54,590 $6,660 $61,610 Darryl Brown Grimsley $54,470 $6,660 $61,130 Doug Robertson Eastern Guilford $54,470 $6,570 $61,040 Eric Rainey Southwest Guilford $54,710 $4,872 $59,582 c-Jared Rolfes Northwest Guilford $50,480 $5,560 $56,040 a-Jason Lippard Northeast Guilford $44,100 $5,960 $50,060 d-Adam Clay Western Guilford $42,350 $4,820 $47,170 Brandon Wiggins Smith $40,600 $4,960 $45,560 Erik Westberg Nothern Guilford $39,350 $5,960 $45,310

a- No longer coaching in GCS; b-Now at Northeast Guilford; c-Now at Page; d-Teaching but no longer coach in GCS.