HPU women’s hoops releases 2017-18 non-conference slate

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s basketball head coach DeUnna Hendrix announced the squad’s non-conference schedule for the 2017-18 season on Monday.

The schedule features five contests in the Millis Center along with marquee trips to Ohio, Duke and Virginia Tech. Meanwhile, the Panthers rev up for their Big South slate ending the non-conference against in-state foes Davidson, Western Carolina and UNCG.

“We are excited to, yet again, face a challenging schedule composed with teams of differing styles,” Hendrix said. “In the past, the intent of our non-conference schedule was to prepare us for conference play in spite of the outcomes. With a more experienced team, this year’s hope is to gain greater confidence and to come out with non-conference wins. It won’t be easy, but I know our returners are yearning to experience early season success.”

HPU’s season kicks into gear quickly as the squad hosts North Carolina Wesleyan on Friday, Nov. 10 before heading to Athens, Ohio to take on the Bobcats just two days later (Sunday, Nov. 12).

From there, High Point rounds out its three-games-in-a-week stretch at Duke on Thursday, Nov. 16. The matchup in Durham, N.C. will mark the first meeting between the two programs since HPU joined the Division I ranks.

Following a weekend off, the Purple & White play host to their second in-state non-Division I foe when Barton College enters the Millis Center on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Then, the Panthers take the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving before heading to Stetson (Monday, Nov. 27) and Norfolk State (Wednesday, Nov. 29) for another two-game road trip.

High Point returns home to host UAB in the back end of a home-and-home on Sunday, Dec. 3. After playing seven games in a five-week period, HPU will enjoy 13 days between its UAB contest and its trip to Virginia Tech (Saturday, Dec. 16).

From there, the rest of HPU’s non-conference includes all mid-major North Carolina foes. The Panthers host Davidson on a quick turnaround on Monday, Dec. 18 before hosting Western Carolina on Dec. 22 before the Christmas break.

Then, between Christmas and New Years, High Point finishes its preparation for conference play against intra-Triad rival UNCG on Thursday, Dec. 28.

