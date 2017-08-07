Cancer claims the lives of two Major League Baseball “Legends”:Don Baylor gone at age 68 and Darren Daulton leaves at age 55

Don Baylor played or coached for 14 Major League baseball teams and he got hit by more pitches than any other baseball player that I can remember and he hit some very big home runs too, over his career and he was in professional baseball for nearly 50 years….

“Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,” his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement.

“Today is a sad day for our game as we lost two men who built distinguished careers in the national pastime, Don Baylor and Darren Daulton,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Throughout stints with 14 different Major League teams as a player, coach or manager, Don’s reputation as a gentleman always preceded him. … On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and fans of these two memorable individuals.”

Don Baylor was a big man and he wore a big uniform and usually wore a big smile and we know he had a big heart…..

Just talked to Greensboro Grasshoppers’ manager Todd Pratt about Darren Daulton last week and Pratt said Darren Daulton was one of his all time favorite players and teammates….Daulton’s teammates loved him and he will be remembered most for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies…

They called Daulton ‘Dutch’ and he was a huge part of the baseball history in Philadelphia, especially with the ‘worst-to-first’ Phillies team in 1993….

“Darren starred for one of the most memorable Phillies’ teams ever in 1993,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “With leadership and toughness, he personified the city that he represented for nearly his entire 14-year Major League career. In his final game, Darren batted cleanup for the Marlins’ team that won the 1997 World Series championship.”

Darren Daulton passed away on Sunday at age 55, after a long battle with cancer….

Darren Daulton believed in helping others and gave his hand and heart out repeatedly, helping the homeless in Philadelphia….That was Daulton’s cause that he carried, “Help the Homeless”…….

The man with the huge heart and a grin/smile from ear-to-ear is GONE and he, along with “Big Don” Baylor, will be missed…..