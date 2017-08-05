*****Local Greensboro-area Baseball Today(8/5/17):The Summer of ’17*****

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Kannapolis at the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7pm

Coastal Plain League:

HPT HiToms at Martinsville Mustangs 7pm at Hooker Field

HiToms over Mustangs 8-2 on Friday….

Carolina/Virginia Collegiate League-CVCL:

Kernersville Bulldogs 2017 CVCL Tournament Champions:Bulldogs finish season at (47-7)..Season Complete…

North Carolina Adult Baseball League:

Guilford Pythons vs. Carolina Yankees 7pm at Smith High School

Carolina League:

Potomac Nationals at Winston-Salem Dash 6:30pm

Friday it was the Dash over Potomac, 8-2….

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals at Elizabethton 6pm

10-5 Elizabethton, over the Royals on Friday…..

American Legion Baseball:

2017 SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

*****ALL GAMES AT McCRARY PARK IN ASHEBORO NC*****

*****Saturday August 5*****

G12- WILMINGTON NC (27-6) vs TALLAHASSEE FL (23-8); 4:30

G13- FLORENCE SC (40-3) vs RANDOLPH COUNTY (36-8); 7:30

[Randolph County is (3-0) in the Tournament]

Friday August 4 Finals:

G9- WILMINGTON NC 10, COVINGTON GA 7 (COVINGTON GA eliminated)

G10- FLORENCE SC 11, TROY AL 1 (TROY AL eliminated)

G11- RANDOLPH COUNTY NC 5, TALLAHASSEE FL 4

*****We also have Pony East Zone finals going on in High Point, with Chesterfield VA, Kempsville VA, the High Point All Stars and the Rando Paulino All Stars from the Bronx, NY…..Updates should be coming in later from the PONY Tournament with Butch on the lurch……*****