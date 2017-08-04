Preseason All-GridIron Team named by Carolina GridIron:Tre Turner(NWG), D.J. Crossen(Dudley) and Nolan Johnson(SWG) on board from Guilford County

Posted by Press Release on August 4, 2017 at 11:50 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

PRESEASON ALL-GRIDIRON TEAM NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

CarolinaGridiron.com is proud to announce our preseason All-Gridiron team. Twelve of the
players named to the list have committed to in-state schools with the North Carolina Tar Heels
leading with four committed players. Three players have committed to play for the East Carolina
Pirates, two have committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, and one has committed to play
for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. One of the players is heading to the Big Ten while another
has committed to a Big XII school. Repeat All-Gridiron selection Zamir White will play for the
Georgia Bulldogs while repeat selections Dax Hollifield and John Brosnahan are among the ten
players who are undecided on where they will play football collegiately.

Pos Name             High School        College
QB Holton Ahlers     Greenville Conley  East Carolina
RB Zamir White       Scotland           Georgia
RB Keimon Bailey     Edenton Holmes     Undecided
WR Jordyn Adams      Cary Green Hope    North Carolina
*****WR Tre Turner        Northwest Guilford Virginia Tech*****
WR Tykel Landrum     Hendersonville     Undecided
OL Avery Jones       Havelock           North Carolina
OL Gabriel Gonzalez  Eastern Alamance   NC State
OL Jovaughn Gwyn     Charlotte Harding  Undecided
OL Maurice McIntyre  Jacksonville Northside Duke
OL Mike Edwards      Hope Mills South View Wake Forest
DL KJ Henry          West Forsyth       Undecided
DL Rick Sandidge     Concord            Undecided
DL Joseph Boletepeli Raleigh Millbrook  Undecided
DL Andrew Leota      Asheville          Northwestern
LB Dax Hollifield    Shelby             Undecided
LB Caleb Deveaux     Waxhaw Marvin Ridge Undecided
LB Payton Wilson     Orange             North Carolina
*****DB DJ Crossen        Greensboro Dudley  Virginia Tech*****
DB Jireh Wilson      Jacksonville Northside East Carolina
DB Nate Thompson     Southern Lee       Duke
*****DB Nolan Johnson     Southwest Guilford East Carolina*****
ATH Bryce Wheaton    Holly Springs      West Virginia
ATH Dyami Brown      West Mecklenburg   North Carolina
K Christopher Dunn   North Davidson     NC State
P John Brosnahan     Concord Cox Mill   Undecided
LS Noah Turner       Western Alamance   Undecided

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

CAPTCHA

*

home top