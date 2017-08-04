Preseason All-GridIron Team named by Carolina GridIron:Tre Turner(NWG), D.J. Crossen(Dudley) and Nolan Johnson(SWG) on board from Guilford County

PRESEASON ALL-GRIDIRON TEAM NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

CarolinaGridiron.com is proud to announce our preseason All-Gridiron team. Twelve of the

players named to the list have committed to in-state schools with the North Carolina Tar Heels

leading with four committed players. Three players have committed to play for the East Carolina

Pirates, two have committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, and one has committed to play

for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. One of the players is heading to the Big Ten while another

has committed to a Big XII school. Repeat All-Gridiron selection Zamir White will play for the

Georgia Bulldogs while repeat selections Dax Hollifield and John Brosnahan are among the ten

players who are undecided on where they will play football collegiately.

Pos Name High School College QB Holton Ahlers Greenville Conley East Carolina RB Zamir White Scotland Georgia RB Keimon Bailey Edenton Holmes Undecided WR Jordyn Adams Cary Green Hope North Carolina *****WR Tre Turner Northwest Guilford Virginia Tech***** WR Tykel Landrum Hendersonville Undecided OL Avery Jones Havelock North Carolina OL Gabriel Gonzalez Eastern Alamance NC State OL Jovaughn Gwyn Charlotte Harding Undecided OL Maurice McIntyre Jacksonville Northside Duke OL Mike Edwards Hope Mills South View Wake Forest DL KJ Henry West Forsyth Undecided DL Rick Sandidge Concord Undecided DL Joseph Boletepeli Raleigh Millbrook Undecided DL Andrew Leota Asheville Northwestern LB Dax Hollifield Shelby Undecided LB Caleb Deveaux Waxhaw Marvin Ridge Undecided LB Payton Wilson Orange North Carolina *****DB DJ Crossen Greensboro Dudley Virginia Tech***** DB Jireh Wilson Jacksonville Northside East Carolina DB Nate Thompson Southern Lee Duke *****DB Nolan Johnson Southwest Guilford East Carolina***** ATH Bryce Wheaton Holly Springs West Virginia ATH Dyami Brown West Mecklenburg North Carolina K Christopher Dunn North Davidson NC State P John Brosnahan Concord Cox Mill Undecided LS Noah Turner Western Alamance Undecided