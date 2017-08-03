Post 87 Alumni and current HiToms Stars Sign with ACC Rivals:Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS) to N.C. State and Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS) to UNC

Post 87 Alumni and current HiToms Stars Sign with ACC Rivals

Edwards Signs with NC State and Brandenburg with North Carolina

from Rich Borland with HiToms Baseball

High Point/Thomasville – Current HPT HiToms Evan Edwards and Kip Brandenburg have signed national letters of intent with ACC rivals NC State and the University of North Carolina respectively.

The two, former Post 87 HiTom alumni combined to lead the Post 87’s to two American Legion state tournament berths and one Area 3 championship. Posting stellar offensive seasons for the Post 87 HiToms in 2016, Edwards and Brandenburg hit over 12 home runs respectively last season as the Post 87’s won their fourth Area 3 title in six years.

In 2017, the duo has once again combined to pace the HiToms signature CPL franchise. Edwards, Southern Guilford product, leads the CPL in home runs (12), slugging percentage (.646) and is second in on-base percentage (.476). Brandenburg (Southern Guilford) has impressed as well by posting a .265 batting average, six home runs and 24 runs batted in.

The HiTom teammates will be moving to the ACC following outstanding 2017 spring seasons in the Region X junior college ranks. Evans (USC Lancaster) and Brandenburg (Spartanburg-Methodist) were both named to the Region X All-Region first team and Evans collected the additional honor of Region X Player of the Year.

HPT HiToms | 336-472-8667| www.hitoms.com