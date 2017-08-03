Academy Sports + Outdoors donates back-to-school shopping spree for 30 kids with Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro
WHO: Academy Sports + Outdoors and Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro
WHAT: Academy Sports + Outdoors is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for 30 kids from the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro with its annual Back-to-School shopping spree. Each child will receive a $100 Academy gift card to use towards athletic apparel, backpacks, shoes and other school necessities during the donation. This is the program’s eighth year and it has grown to include over 100 similar events, benefitting over 3,000 kids throughout the Southeast and Midwest U.S.
WHEN: August 10, 2017
2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Academy Sports + Outdoors
4526 W. Wendover Ave., #103
Greensboro, NC 27409
About Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Academy Sports + Outdoors, we make it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor activities. At each of our 230+ locations, we carry a wide range of hunting, fishing and camping equipment, patio sets and barbeque grills, along with sports and recreation products, at everyday low prices. For all. For less. For more information about Academy Sports + Outdoors visit academy.com.
