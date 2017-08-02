Observations during the First Week of High School Football Practice

Seeing the high school football polls, it looks apparent that the Dudley Panthers are the top team in the Triad….Ranked #1 in every 3-A Poll that we have seen and ranked at #86 in the nation in the MaxPreps.com polling….Dudley remains for real, and even more so in the process of dropping down from the 4-A level to the 3-A level and the Panthers should in the 3-AA category, when it comes time for the NCHSAA playoffs in November…

Dudley and Eastern Guilford both hitting just about every 3-A Poll we are seeing with CarolinaPreps.com, Carolina GridIron.com, NCPreps.com and more….Dudley at #1 and EG as high as #4…..Page has its place in several 4-A Top 25 polls, but as for other Guilford County teams, not many showing up, with the exception of High Point Andrews, in a 2-A poll or two….

Area schools showing as we go early August in this 2017 high school football season include East Forsyth, West Forsyth, Reidsville and Western Alamance and maybe a few more….

As for the practice, it is just that, practice…..Dudley working hard and Coach Steven Davis telling the media that his team needs to go to work and stay at work and make sure that they don’t get caught up in reading all of the hype that is surrounding the Panthers, prior to their first regular season game….Coach Davis telling all of those that will listen, his Panthers are going to be good, but they can sure stand to get better….

Was over at Grimsley for their evening practice and the first thing that gets your attention about the Whirlies is their numbers…..Good numbers on both Varsity and JV ends of the field…..Another observation was that the gate to the practice field was locked and today we were outside looking in, and we could have walked around, but the main feel on the pre-season deal this year is observe what is going on at the schools….

Grimsley looked very organized during their workout/practice tonight and they were going with helmets and shoulder pads and they can move to going full-gear/full-contact after five days of practice and that should put most teams in full gear, with full-contact on Saturday, since most all of the teams got things rolling on Monday and Monday thru Friday this week will give them their full five days of pre-pads, with pads in the pants in a Fall/Summer Football Dance, coming up at the end of this week…

So Grimsley with better/improving numbers, an organized practice, a key coaches call on the drills of, “Stick-em”, at least that is what I think I was hearing, with the increased numbers, Grimsley now has some depth and since the Grimsley JV team went (6-4) last season, the Whirlies now also have some experience…..

That is five observations from our side and we will keep moving around to other practices and see what else is going this week and next….

(Well you talk organized practice work, we all players reacting and going in the same direction…When the whistle blows, you to see all players from the different groups and stations knowing where they should be going and not just taking off playing follow-the-leader…..Confidence and being able to work within the details set up in the practice plans, leads to what coaches like to call, “perfect practice” and “perfect practice” can lead to perfect plays, come game-time on Friday nights.)

Today we were covering Baseball(Grasshoppers), Basketball(Downtown Roundball Challenge) and Football(High School Practice at Grimsley)…..

The first high school game of the season is just around the corner and Dudley should be having their annual scrimmage coming up next Friday at Tarpley Stadium….We saw today that Northeast and Southeast Guilford are going to join in on the Rockingham/Reidsville scrimmage up in Reidsville next week…

More news on more team and scrimmage events coming your way here…..