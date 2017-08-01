HPU Athletics Unveils New Secondary Logo

HIGH POINT—High Point University athletic director Dan Hauser unveiled a new secondary logo Tuesday (Aug. 1) in the Steele Sports Center in High Point.

The logo will be featured across campus and on adidas HPU Athletics gear beginning with the 2017-18 school year. High Point University and adidas started a seven-year partnership on June 1 that saw adidas become the official athletic footware, uniform, apparel and accessory brand of the Panthers.

“We are very excited to showcase a new Panther logo today that will set the visual direction of the Athletic Department for the future,” Hauser said. “Working with our design partner, Joe Bosack & Company, we achieved our objectives to create a Panther logo with a classic and clean collegiate style that our HPU fans can rally around and be proud of. Coupled with our new partnership with Adidas, we are trilled to enhance our national brand this fall.”

The Panther head logo was designed by Joe Bosack & Company, who has previously worked with collegiate and professional teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Boise State, Mississippi State and Xavier.

“The secondary logo is a simple and clean interpretation of the High Point Panther that’s intended to add visual relief throughout the presentation of the brand,” Joe Bosack said. “I’m thrilled with how it turned out and can’t wait to see all the great things High Point Athletics will do with it.”

Clothing apparel and gear with the new secondary logo is now available at the University’s bookstore and will soon be available online.