Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford High School) commits to play college baseball at UNC
*****from This Week on Twitter on Kip Brandenburg, from Southern Guilford High School………Kip is headed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill……*****
SG Baseball? @SGHSBaseball Jul 28
Congrats to SG alum Kip Brandenburg on his commitment to play baseball at UNC this fall. The Heels are getting an outstanding young man!
