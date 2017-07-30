Kernersville Bulldogs Baseball Update from the CVCL Tournament in Mooresville, N.C.:Lipke and Hicks from GTCC among local leaders in Saturday night comeback win

Kernersville rallied for three runs late for a 4-3 win over the Catawba Valley Stars in the finals of the winner’s bracket of the double elimination Carolina Virginia Collegiate League Tournament being held in Mooresville, NC.

Colin Lipke(GTCC) with a two rbi double tied the score at three then scored the winning run on JT Stone’s (Mt. Olive) single.

Will Hicks(GTCC) picked up the win allowing only one hit in relief and Jake Mayhew(UNCG) recorded the save.

The Bulldogs currently are 46-7 on the summer and will finish summer play Sunday at 3:30 PM as they play the winner of the Catawba Valley Stars and the Fuquay Varina Twins game that begins at 1PM.