Kernersville Bulldogs’ Baseball Update from the CVCL Tournament in Mooresville

Colin Lipke’s walk off two-run homer in bottom of ninth sent the Bulldogs to the finals of the winners bracket in the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League post season tournament Saturday night at 7:30 at Moor Park in Mooresville.

Tanner Routh (Gtcc)and Tim Luth(NCAT) held the Lenoir oilers the defending CVCL champions to three hits in the 4-2 victory. The win was the second of the day as Kernersville used a three-run homer from Dylan Wilkinson and a solo blast from Brandon Ford along with two doubles from Nick Wilson to pound the Carolina Pirates 12-2 early in the morning.

The Kernersville club is ranked number 15 in this week College Summer Baseball national poll.