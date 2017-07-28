Not much for the High School Football Teams Today:Practice starts on Monday

You have a few teams that are still getting in those last minute workouts before practice officially begins on Monday and have not heard about too many Midnight Madness runs going for late-night Sunday, and working into the early morning hours on Monday, but Dudley was talking about doing one and a few others may have this idea up their sleeve….

Not sure where I went last year, but I remember a couple of years we visited Western Guilford at Proehlific Park at Midnight and then left there and went to Page, hit highway 29 North and flew over to Dudley, got back on 29 headed due South and hit Southern Guilford and left there on to some Guilford County backroads and hit Ragsdale, in Jamestown…..That was quite the haul that night and Southern will not do a Midnight Madness on Sunday night, but they will run one next Friday on August 4th, late night….

Let us know what you hear and it is time for us to get out of here for now…..