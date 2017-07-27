Carolina Dynasty “Dream Team” USJN National Champs

Carolina Dynasty “Dream Team” win the US Junior Nationals Gold bracket championship on July 25, 2017 in Oxon Hills, MD.

The team went 8-0 defeating teams from all over the US & Canada.

Members of the team include: Egypt Alexander (West Rowan), Michaela Bryant (Southwest Guilford), Lauren Carter (Southwest Guilford), Keshayia Coltrane (Eastern Guilford), Janiya Downs (South Rowan), Olivia Gabriel (Jesse Carson), Kyree Hall (T. Wingate Andrews), Jazmin Harris (Eastern Guilford), Nichelle Jeffries (Northeast Guilford), Zoee Lowery (Morehead), Destiny McLean (Eastern Guilford), Abby McMillan (North Davidson), Lige Reese (The Burlington School) Head Coach Stacy Ellis.