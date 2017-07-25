Downtown Roundball Challenge coming to Downtown Greensboro August 5 and 6
Travel Teams welcome, AAU Teams welcome…
4 on 4 hoops in Downtown Greensboro….
(8-man rosters)
Go www.downtownroundball.com to register…..
Call Kenny Slade at 336-965-0888 for more details….
*****Bringing it back to the ‘Boro, “Back to School”, The Downtown Roundball Challenge for 2017….*****
