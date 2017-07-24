Kernersville Bulldogs Baseball Update;’Dogs close regular season at (43-7)

The Kernersville Bulldogs were rained out in their final regular season contest Saturday thus finished 43-7 this season. Currently the Bulldogs are the number 14 team Nationally in the latest Collegiate Summer Baseball Poll.

The regular season champions will now try to capture the post season tournament at Moor Park in Mooresville starting Friday Morning at 11AM. The top seeded Bulldogs drew a first round bye and will play the winner of Carolina Pirates and the Charlotte Crushers game that will be played Thursday.

The CVCL tournament will conclude Sunday afternoon.