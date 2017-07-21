Keith Anderson(Western Guilford HS/Charlottte) named Rawlings NCBA 1st Team All-American

from the National Club Baseball Association and congrats to Keith Michael Anderson, from Western Guilford and Charlotte University, who was named 2017 Rawlings NCBA 1st Team All-American…National Club Baseball Association and Keith Anderson plays club baseball for Charlotte University and he batted a lofty .527 this past Spring season…..

South Atlantic UNC – Charlotte Keith Michael Anderson .527 AVG…..

CLICK HERE to see all of the players and all of Keith Anderson’s numbers for 2017……