Keith Anderson(Western Guilford HS/Charlottte) named Rawlings NCBA 1st Team All-American
from the National Club Baseball Association and congrats to Keith Michael Anderson, from Western Guilford and Charlotte University, who was named 2017 Rawlings NCBA 1st Team All-American…National Club Baseball Association and Keith Anderson plays club baseball for Charlotte University and he batted a lofty .527 this past Spring season…..
South Atlantic UNC – Charlotte Keith Michael Anderson .527 AVG…..
CLICK HERE to see all of the players and all of Keith Anderson’s numbers for 2017……
77 Hornet said,
Keith is so talented, he could have started at any D1 school! He’s a guy you never have to motivate. Congratulations Keith!
