Elon’s Jermyn to Coach at 2017 Pan American Junior Track and Field Championships

ELON, N.C. – Elon University first-year head cross country and assistant track and field coach Kevin Jermyn will be a member of the coaching staff for the USA Track and Field team at the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships this weekend, July 21-23, in Lima, Peru. Jermyn will oversee the men’s distance squad and will be instructing some of the finest young athletes in America from the ages of 16-19.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to coach Team USA at the 2017 Pan American Junior Track & Field Championships,” said Jermyn. “It is a special privilege to help our nation’s young track and field stars compete their very best with the top junior athletes from South America through North America.”

Jermyn was announced as the Phoenix’s head cross country coach last Thursday, July, 13, after serving as the executive director of the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) for the past year. CARA is the nation’s third-largest local running organization and the largest in the Midwest. He also spent time as the head coach and director of marketing for Running2Win and as the head coach for the Triangle Running Center in Durham, N.C., from 2014 to 2016.

Prior to CARA, Jermyn served as the women’s head cross country and associate track and field coach at Duke University for 14 seasons (2000-2014). While with the Blue Devils, Jermyn mentored numerous national and elite level competitors, including 18 athletes to a total of 41 NCAA All-America performances.

His guidance aided Shannon Rowbury to Duke’s first ever NCAA individual championship with her victory in the one-mile run at the 2007 NCAA Indoor Championships. He also directed Juliet Bottorff to the program’s first NCAA individual title outdoors in the 10K during the 2011 season.

Individually, Jermyn was awarded ACC Coach of the Year and NCAA Southeast Region Coach of the Year honors for the 2004 and 2005 cross country seasons. He also was named the NCAA East Region Assistant Coach of the Year for distance in the 2004 outdoor season.

Jermyn will provide a running blog of his time in Peru at the 2017 Pan Am Juniors for elonphoenix.com. Updates of his experience will also be provided on the program’s social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram (@eu_xctf).