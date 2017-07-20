East Prevails 20-17 in NCCA East-West All-Star Game – Wyatt Smith Reporting

On a hot Wednesday night in Greensboro, a crowd of more than 5,000 fans gathered for a classic football clash between the East and West for the 69th time since 1949. That’s right, 1949. Known as much for its halftime fireworks as football, this mid-summer favorite once again proved an exciting game pitting the eastern half of North Carolina football (and recently graduated) talent against its western counterparts.

This year, in the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Football game at Jamieson Stadium, the East All-Stars beat the West by a score of 20-17. The West roster featured many local players, and Guilford County’s stars played well.

Eastern Guilford graduate James Artis was one of the top performers in the game and named the defensive MVP. Artis forced a fumble in the first quarter and finished with a total of 14 tackles for the West. Artis was unavailable for comment but gave the West a much-needed spark all night long.

Artis’ tackle total was two higher than Dudley’s Nigel Peele who accumulated 12 total tackles in the game. Peele came out strong and hit the East hard.

“I feel very blessed to be out here,” Peele said. “It is preparing me for the beginning of my college career and playing 12-minute quarters.” Peele will attend Fayetteville State University in the fall.

The Page Pirates’ Tyler DeBerry blocked a field goal attempt in the third quarter, something Page fans saw on a regular basis during his career. DeBerry showed that he was able to continue to fight to make an impact in the game. DeBerry will continue his football career at Randolph Macon.

The West also had local offensive players. Page Pirate standout receiver Ronald Polite made two receptions for 29 yards in the game and High Point Central running back Chavis Little rushed for a total of 24 yards. Polite’s 29 yards of net offense was third on the West roster, with Little rounding out the offensive leaders for the West.