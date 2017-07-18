High School Boys’ Soccer Final- West All-Stars 4, East All-Stars 1
Soccer Game Summary (Final)
2017 NCCA East-West All-Star Game
East All-Stars vs West All-Stars (Jul 18, 2017 at Browns Summit, NC)
East All-Stars vs. West All-Stars
Date: Jul 18, 2017 Attendance: 472
Weather: 72, intermittent heavy rain
Goals by period 1 2 Tot ------------------------------- East All-Stars...... 0 1 - 1 West All-Stars...... 2 2 - 4
SCORING SUMMARY:
1. 14:39 WEST-M Reed Hunnicutt (Preston Walker) – Header flicked in from 12 yds out off long cross from wing
2. 36:58 WEST-M Preston Walker (unassisted) – slow-developing break, dribbled thru 2 defenders, struck from 18
3. 41:53 WEST-M Reed Hunnicutt (Tyson Hichman) – nice thru ball just past midfield, shot beat GK from 16 yds
4. 64:37 EAST-M Sam Linker (Declan Payne) – beat GK to far post from 10 yds off great pass thru defense
5. 66:30 WEST-M Preston Walker (unassisted)
Shots: East All-Stars 11, West All-Stars 13
Saves: East All-Stars 3 (Gray Sutter 3), West All-Stars 2 (Kenneth
Gentry 1; Seth O’Neal 1)
2017 N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game
Preston Walker (Chase H.S.) of the West was named MVP
