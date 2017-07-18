High School Boys’ Soccer Final- West All-Stars 4, East All-Stars 1

Soccer Game Summary (Final)

East All-Stars vs West All-Stars (Jul 18, 2017 at Browns Summit, NC)

Date: Jul 18, 2017 Attendance: 472

Weather: 72, intermittent heavy rain

Goals by period 1 2 Tot ------------------------------- East All-Stars...... 0 1 - 1 West All-Stars...... 2 2 - 4

SCORING SUMMARY:

1. 14:39 WEST-M Reed Hunnicutt (Preston Walker) – Header flicked in from 12 yds out off long cross from wing

2. 36:58 WEST-M Preston Walker (unassisted) – slow-developing break, dribbled thru 2 defenders, struck from 18

3. 41:53 WEST-M Reed Hunnicutt (Tyson Hichman) – nice thru ball just past midfield, shot beat GK from 16 yds

4. 64:37 EAST-M Sam Linker (Declan Payne) – beat GK to far post from 10 yds off great pass thru defense

5. 66:30 WEST-M Preston Walker (unassisted)

Shots: East All-Stars 11, West All-Stars 13

Saves: East All-Stars 3 (Gray Sutter 3), West All-Stars 2 (Kenneth

Gentry 1; Seth O’Neal 1)

2017 N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game

Preston Walker (Chase H.S.) of the West was named MVP

Dave Walters

Guilford College Athletics