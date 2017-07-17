Greensboro Grasshoppers pick up another win on Sunday afternoon in West Virginia:Hoppers over Power, 7-3

Posted by Press Release on July 17, 2017 at 12:00 am under Professional | Be the First to Comment

Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, West Virginia Power 3

              1	   2	3	4	5	6	7	8	9			R	H	E
Greensboro    2	   1	0	0	3	0	1	0	0			7	9	1
West Virginia 0	   0	0	0	1	1	0	1	0			3	11	1

W: Beggs (8-5, 3.46) ; L: Marvel (4-7, 4.17) ; SV: Bautista (1)
HR: WV: Owen (10) .
Greensboro(49-41)/West Virginia(39-50)

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

CAPTCHA

*

home top