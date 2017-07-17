Greensboro Grasshoppers pick up another win on Sunday afternoon in West Virginia:Hoppers over Power, 7-3
Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, West Virginia Power 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Greensboro 2 1 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 7 9 1 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 11 1
W: Beggs (8-5, 3.46) ; L: Marvel (4-7, 4.17) ; SV: Bautista (1)
HR: WV: Owen (10) .
Greensboro(49-41)/West Virginia(39-50)
