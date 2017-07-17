FREE NCCA/Chick-fil-a Kids’ Basketball Clinic TODAY at Grimsley High School
In conjunction with the presenting sponsorship of Greensboro-area Chick-fil-a,
the North Carolina Coaches Association’ s East/West All-Star Games presents the
3rd annual Basketball Kids’ Clinic…..
*****The basketball clinic will be held TODAY from 3-5pm in the Grimsley High School Gymnasium.*****
The clinic for boys and girls, aged 8-12 is free. Space is limited to the
first 200 registered… Participants will receive a free water bottle, clinic t-shirt, 1-child’s ticket to the
BASKETBALL All-Star game, and free Chick-fil-a food at the end of the clinic.
You can register online at www.eastwestallstars.com, by clicking the “kids
clinic” tab on the left-hand menu.
ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST COMPLETE THE ON-LINE REGISTRATION AND LIABILITY WAIVER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CLINIC.
PARENTS/GUARDIANS SHOULD REMAIN AT THE CLINIC SITE AT GRIMSLEY DURING THE CLINIC.
