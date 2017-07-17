East tops West 117-108 in Men’s NCCA All-Star Basketball Game at the Greensboro Coliseum:Reggie Davis(NWG) leads all scorers with 24 points
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars
07/17/17 8:30 pm at Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
At Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
EAST ALL-STARS 117, WEST ALL-STARS 108
WEST ALL-STARS
DAVIS, Reggie 9-15 3-3 24; SPICER, Jalen 7-13 0-4 15; WILLIAMS, Zaire 7-13
1-3 15; Hawks, Mason 4-7 4-6 14; KIMBLE, Quay 4-11 2-3 12; SCHWIEGER, Ryan
3-6 1-2 7; LANGLEY, Kameron 3-8 0-0 7; THOMAS, Bryant 3-3 0-0 6; PHILLIPS,
Carter 1-5 2-2 4; ROBINSON, Cameron 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 42-85 15-25 108.
EAST ALL-STARS
MILES, Jaquan 6-11 3-4 18; KIRK, Tyrell 7-12 0-2 18; REED, Alex 7-14 2-2 17;
HOBBS, Zach 5-12 3-3 14; HUNTER, Alex 4-7 2-2 10; POPE, Jeremiah 4-14 0-0 9;
STRICKLAND, Samson 3-7 3-4 9; PETTAWAY, Devonte 3-8 1-2 8; FOX, Eric 1-6 5-6
7; DENT, Sayaun 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 43-94 19-25 117.
West All-Stars................ 27 33 19 29 - 108 East All-Stars................ 25 28 32 32 - 117
3-point goals–West All-Stars 9-26 (DAVIS, Reggie 3-6; Hawks, Mason 2-5;
KIMBLE, Quay 2-5; SPICER, Jalen 1-3; LANGLEY, Kameron 1-1; PHILLIPS, Carter
0-3; SCHWIEGER, Ryan 0-2; WILLIAMS, Zaire 0-1), East All-Stars 12-34 (KIRK,
Tyrell 4-6; MILES, Jaquan 3-6; PETTAWAY, Devonte 1-2; POPE, Jeremiah 1-6;
DENT, Sayaun 1-1; HOBBS, Zach 1-4; REED, Alex 1-3; FOX, Eric 0-4; HUNTER,
Alex 0-2). Fouled out–West All-Stars-WILLIAMS, Zaire, East All-Stars-None.
Rebounds–West All-Stars 47 (WILLIAMS, Zaire 8), East All-Stars 55 (REED,
Alex 10). Assists–West All-Stars 17 (Hawks, Mason 5), East All-Stars 11
(HUNTER, Alex 3). Total fouls–West All-Stars 14, East All-Stars 17.
Technical fouls–West All-Stars-None, East All-Stars-None.
2017 N.C. Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star Game
Tyrell Kirk (Whiteville) of the East team was named MVP.
Dave Walters
Guilford College Athletics
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.