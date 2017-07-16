Pirates Baseball Club Tryout Information

The Pirates Baseball Club will add a 2nd 14U group to its already established organization! Our philosophy has been and always will be–Teach, Learn and Grow.

PBC is looking for supportive families and coachable kids who are highly interested in playing at the next level! Please contact William Hardin at 336-317-7600 or email :PBC.piratesbaseball@gmail.com

Tryouts will be @ Walkertown Community Park (2701 Darrow Road in Walkertown, NC 27051) from 6:00 to 7:30 on Monday July 24th, Thursday July 27, and July 31st for 12u, 13u, and 14u club teams!!