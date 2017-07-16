NCCA East-West Basketball Teams with Spicer and Davis(NWG) and Langley(SWG) local boys/Coach Kim Furlough(NG), Monk(SWG) and Millner(Morehead) local girls:Rosters and Players’/Coach’s Bios

2017 East West Men’s Basketball

East

# Player Pos. Ht. Wt. High School 5 Tyrell Kirk G 6'4 165 Whiteville 11 Alex Hunter G 6' 165 Leesville Road 15 Zach Hobbs G 5'11 170 Northside-Jacksonville 21 Jeremiah Pope G 6'3 175 Clinton 23 Devonte Pettaway G 6' 170 North Pitt 25 Eric Fox F 6'8 180 Apex 31 Sayaun Dent G 6’4 185 West Bladen 32 Jaquan Miles F 6'7 200 Northampton County 33 Alex Reed F 6'4 215 Garner Magnet 41 Samson Strickland F 6'5 200 Fike

Head Coach: Brett Queen Hoggard

Asst. Coach: Chris Cherry South Central

West

# Player Pos. Ht. Wt. High School 3 Quay Kimble G 5'10 150 Shelby High 5 Kameron Langley G 6'2 160 Southwest Guilford 11 Jalen Spicer G 5'10 165 Northwest Guilford 15 Carter Phillips F 6'3 185 North Surry 21 Mason Hawks G 6'1 180 North Surry 23 Reggie Davis F 6’4 204 Northwest Guilford 25 Cameron Robinson G 6'4 195 Mt. Tabor 31 Ryan Schwieger G 6'6 205 Weddington 32 Bryant Thomas C 6 8' 198 South Mecklenburg 33 Zaire Williams C 6'7 220 Winston Salem Prep

Head Coach: Sean Vestal North Forsyth

Asst. Coach: Brian Franklin McDowell

2017 East West Women’s Basketball

East

# Player Pos. Ht. High School 10 Rayvin Griffin G/F 5'9 E. E. Smith 12 Nyona Shields G 5'5 Union Pines 14 Talia Barnes F/C 6' Charles E Jordan 20 Jasmine McBride G 5-9 Lumberton 24 Castar Braswell G 5-6 J.H. Rose 30 Asia Henderson C 6'2 South View 32 Kayla Jones F 6'2 Riverside-Martin 34 Jaylin Powell F 5'10 Rolesville 40 Jonisha McCoy G 5'11 East Duplin 42 Keyanna Spivey F 5’9 Rocky Mount

Head Coach: Nattlie McArthur Jack Britt

Asst. Coach: Chris Owens Clinton

West

# Player Pos. Ht. High School 4 Mahaley Holit G 5'4 Central Cabarrus 10 Kristian Eanes G 5'7 Northwood 12 Tierra Wilson PG 5'5 RJ Reynolds 14 Ariyana Williams G 5'9 Freedom 20 Abby Cook F 5'11 Alexander Central 22 Lashonda Monk PG 5'6 SW Guilford 24 J'nai Millner F 5'9 Eden Morehead 30 Madelyn Webb F 5'11 Pisgah 32 Kyra Davis F/C 6'1 R.S. Central 34 Chrisalyn Boston F/C 5'11 RJ Reynolds

Head Coach: Kim Furlough Northern Guilford

Asst. Coach: Brandon Holloway Pisgah

Player Bios:

J’nai Millner

J’nai…Eden Morehead…5-9…F…coached by Demond Dillard…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-Area, team MVP and captain…averaged 27.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area, team captain and MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team captain and MVP…scored over 2,000 career points…wants to pursue a career working with disabled kids or as a social worker…her parents Wayne and Monika Millner are his role models…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Seth Curry…says “I expect to gain the experience of playing against some of the best young ladies in the state of North Carolina.”

Lashonda Monk

Lashonda…Southwest Guilford…5-6…PG…coached by Nicholas Scarborough…as senior, named All-District, All-Area, All-Conference, Sheetz Holiday All-Tournament team MVP…averaged 15 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 block…school’s all-time assists leader with 416 career assists…scored over 1,000 career points…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with East Carolina University…Nicholas Scarborough is her role model…favorite college athlete is Morgan William…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I am honored to have the opportunity to participate in the all-star game. I am looking forward to competing with and against some of the best players that the state has to offer.”

Reggie Davis

Reggie…Northwest Guilford…6-5, 204…F…coached by Lee Reavis…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District…averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds…as junior, named Powerade State Games MVP, Chance Hartman Slam Dunk Champion, Super 60, NC Top 80…had 500 career rebounds…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with the University of Lynchburg where he will major in business communications…wants to pursue a career in sports broadcasting or sports management…his mom is his role model because she is all about getting things done…favorite college athlete is Corey Sanders…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I’m excited to experience playing in the all-star game and being able to compete with some of the best in the state. I expect this to be one last showcase of my skills in my city before leaving for college.”

Kameron Langley

Kameron…Southwest Guilford…6-2, 160…G…coached by Guy Shavers…named NCBCA All-State 2nd Team, Dist POY, All-Conf, All-Northwest, All-Area, All-County, County POY, Sheetz Holiday Invitational All-Tournament…played on state championship team…avgd 14 pts, 7 asts, 7 rebs, 4 stls…as junior, named All-Conf, Conf POY, All-Northwest, All-Area, All-Dist, Sheetz Holiday Invitational MVP…avgd 16 pts, 7 asts, 6 rebs, 3 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-Area, Conf POY, All-Dist, Sheetz Holiday Invitational MVP…avgd 16 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts, 4 stls…member of Nat. Tech Honor Society…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T where he will major in business management…wants to pursue a career in pro ball and manage his own business…Keyford Langley, Sr. is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lonzo Ball…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top players in the state. It’s a great opportunity to play with other top players in the state.”

Jalen Spicer

Jalen…Northwest Guilford…5-10, 165…G…coached by Lee Reavis…as senior, named All-Conf, All-Dist, team co-captain…avgd 10 pts, 6.1 asts, 1.8 stls…scored 1,000 career pts…500 career asts…as junior, named All-Conf, All-Dist , All-Area, All-Northwest, team co-captain…avgd 11.8 pts, 8.2 asts…2.4 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-Dist, Haeco All-Tournament, All-Area, team co-captain…avgd 12.9 pts, 5 asts, 2.3 stls…also played football…served as counselor at Rising Stars Camp and volunteered at Pearce Elementary School and at the Out of the Garden Food Project…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T where he will major in business…wants to own his own business so he can give back to the community …his parents are his role models…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Chris Paul…says “I am proud to represent my family, school, coaches, and teammates. I hope to learn from this experience and improve my game playing with the great players selected for this team.”

Coach’s Bio:

West Women

Kim Furlough

West head coach is entering her 11th season at Northern Guilford High where her teams have gone 219-70 in 10 seasons… she has compiled a career record of 234-82 in 11 seasons…her teams have won 4 regular season conference title, 4 conference tournament titles and made 10 state playoff appearances, including reaching the 2016 finals and winning the 2017 state championship…named 2017 AP NC Coach of the Year…twice named Conference Coach of the Year…previously served as head coach at Southeast Guilford High and as an assistant at Southeast Guilford, Randleman High, and UNC Greensboro…born in Greensboro, NC…1984 graduate of Southeast Guilford High where she competed in track and field, was named co-captain and All-Conference in volleyball, and where she was named co-captain in basketball…also named All-Region, All-State, All-American Honorable Mention and 3 times named All-Conference in basketball…1989 graduate of Appalachian State University…says “Being a Greensboro native, I have attended the games almost every year. I feel it is such a huge compliment to be chosen to coach the West squad, and I am looking forward to meeting all the athletes and other coaches. I plan to ‘soak in’ the entire experience and have a great time.”