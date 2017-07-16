NCCA East-West Basketball Teams with Spicer and Davis(NWG) and Langley(SWG) local boys/Coach Kim Furlough(NG), Monk(SWG) and Millner(Morehead) local girls:Rosters and Players’/Coach’s Bios

Posted by Andy Durham on July 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

2017 East West Men’s Basketball

East

#	Player		Pos.	Ht.	Wt.	High School
5	Tyrell	Kirk	G	6'4 	165	Whiteville
11	Alex	Hunter	G	6'	165	Leesville Road
15	Zach	Hobbs	G	5'11	170	Northside-Jacksonville
21	Jeremiah Pope	G	6'3	175	Clinton
23     Devonte Pettaway G	6'	170	North Pitt
25	Eric	Fox	F	6'8	180	Apex
31	Sayaun	Dent	G	6’4	185	West Bladen
32	Jaquan	Miles	F	6'7	200	Northampton County
33	Alex	Reed	F	6'4	215	Garner Magnet
41    Samson Strickland	F	6'5	200	Fike

Head Coach: Brett Queen Hoggard
Asst. Coach: Chris Cherry South Central

West

#	Player		Pos.	Ht.	Wt.	High School
3	Quay	Kimble	G	5'10	150	Shelby High
5	Kameron	Langley	G	6'2	160	Southwest Guilford
11	Jalen	Spicer	G	5'10	165	Northwest Guilford
15     Carter Phillips	F	6'3	185	North Surry
21	Mason	Hawks	G	6'1	180	North Surry
23	Reggie	Davis	F	6’4	204	Northwest Guilford
25     Cameron Robinson	G	6'4	195	Mt. Tabor
31       Ryan Schwieger	G	6'6	205	Weddington
32	Bryant	Thomas	C	6 8'	198	South Mecklenburg
33      Zaire Williams	C	6'7	220	Winston Salem Prep

Head Coach: Sean Vestal North Forsyth
Asst. Coach: Brian Franklin McDowell

2017 East West Women’s Basketball

East

#	Player		Pos.	Ht.	High School
10      Rayvin Griffin 	G/F	5'9	E. E. Smith
12	Nyona	Shields	G	5'5	Union Pines
14      Talia Barnes	F/C	6'	Charles E Jordan
20	Jasmine	McBride	G	5-9	Lumberton
24      Castar Braswell	G	5-6	J.H. Rose
30      Asia Henderson 	C	6'2	South View
32	Kayla	Jones	F	6'2	Riverside-Martin
34	Jaylin	Powell	F	5'10	Rolesville
40	Jonisha	McCoy	G	5'11	East Duplin
42      Keyanna Spivey	F	5’9	Rocky Mount

Head Coach: Nattlie McArthur Jack Britt
Asst. Coach: Chris Owens Clinton

West

#	Player		Pos.	Ht.	High School
4	Mahaley	Holit	G	5'4	Central Cabarrus
10      Kristian Eanes	G	5'7	Northwood
12	Tierra	Wilson 	PG	5'5	RJ Reynolds
14     Ariyana Williams	G	5'9	Freedom
20	Abby	Cook	F	5'11	Alexander Central
22      Lashonda Monk	PG	5'6	SW Guilford
24	J'nai	Millner	F	5'9	Eden Morehead
30	Madelyn	Webb	F	5'11	Pisgah
32	Kyra	Davis 	F/C	6'1	R.S. Central
34    Chrisalyn Boston 	F/C	5'11	RJ Reynolds

Head Coach: Kim Furlough Northern Guilford
Asst. Coach: Brandon Holloway Pisgah

Player Bios:
J’nai Millner
J’nai…Eden Morehead…5-9…F…coached by Demond Dillard…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, All-Area, team MVP and captain…averaged 27.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area, team captain and MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team captain and MVP…scored over 2,000 career points…wants to pursue a career working with disabled kids or as a social worker…her parents Wayne and Monika Millner are his role models…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Seth Curry…says “I expect to gain the experience of playing against some of the best young ladies in the state of North Carolina.”

Lashonda Monk
Lashonda…Southwest Guilford…5-6…PG…coached by Nicholas Scarborough…as senior, named All-District, All-Area, All-Conference, Sheetz Holiday All-Tournament team MVP…averaged 15 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 block…school’s all-time assists leader with 416 career assists…scored over 1,000 career points…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with East Carolina University…Nicholas Scarborough is her role model…favorite college athlete is Morgan William…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I am honored to have the opportunity to participate in the all-star game. I am looking forward to competing with and against some of the best players that the state has to offer.”

Reggie Davis
Reggie…Northwest Guilford…6-5, 204…F…coached by Lee Reavis…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District…averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds…as junior, named Powerade State Games MVP, Chance Hartman Slam Dunk Champion, Super 60, NC Top 80…had 500 career rebounds…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with the University of Lynchburg where he will major in business communications…wants to pursue a career in sports broadcasting or sports management…his mom is his role model because she is all about getting things done…favorite college athlete is Corey Sanders…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I’m excited to experience playing in the all-star game and being able to compete with some of the best in the state. I expect this to be one last showcase of my skills in my city before leaving for college.”

Kameron Langley
Kameron…Southwest Guilford…6-2, 160…G…coached by Guy Shavers…named NCBCA All-State 2nd Team, Dist POY, All-Conf, All-Northwest, All-Area, All-County, County POY, Sheetz Holiday Invitational All-Tournament…played on state championship team…avgd 14 pts, 7 asts, 7 rebs, 4 stls…as junior, named All-Conf, Conf POY, All-Northwest, All-Area, All-Dist, Sheetz Holiday Invitational MVP…avgd 16 pts, 7 asts, 6 rebs, 3 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-Area, Conf POY, All-Dist, Sheetz Holiday Invitational MVP…avgd 16 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts, 4 stls…member of Nat. Tech Honor Society…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T where he will major in business management…wants to pursue a career in pro ball and manage his own business…Keyford Langley, Sr. is his role model…favorite college athlete is Lonzo Ball…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top players in the state. It’s a great opportunity to play with other top players in the state.”

Jalen Spicer
Jalen…Northwest Guilford…5-10, 165…G…coached by Lee Reavis…as senior, named All-Conf, All-Dist, team co-captain…avgd 10 pts, 6.1 asts, 1.8 stls…scored 1,000 career pts…500 career asts…as junior, named All-Conf, All-Dist , All-Area, All-Northwest, team co-captain…avgd 11.8 pts, 8.2 asts…2.4 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-Dist, Haeco All-Tournament, All-Area, team co-captain…avgd 12.9 pts, 5 asts, 2.3 stls…also played football…served as counselor at Rising Stars Camp and volunteered at Pearce Elementary School and at the Out of the Garden Food Project…signed an athletic grant-in-aid with N.C. A&T where he will major in business…wants to own his own business so he can give back to the community …his parents are his role models…favorite college athlete is Joel Berry…favorite pro athlete is Chris Paul…says “I am proud to represent my family, school, coaches, and teammates. I hope to learn from this experience and improve my game playing with the great players selected for this team.”

Coach’s Bio:
West Women

Kim Furlough
West head coach is entering her 11th season at Northern Guilford High where her teams have gone 219-70 in 10 seasons… she has compiled a career record of 234-82 in 11 seasons…her teams have won 4 regular season conference title, 4 conference tournament titles and made 10 state playoff appearances, including reaching the 2016 finals and winning the 2017 state championship…named 2017 AP NC Coach of the Year…twice named Conference Coach of the Year…previously served as head coach at Southeast Guilford High and as an assistant at Southeast Guilford, Randleman High, and UNC Greensboro…born in Greensboro, NC…1984 graduate of Southeast Guilford High where she competed in track and field, was named co-captain and All-Conference in volleyball, and where she was named co-captain in basketball…also named All-Region, All-State, All-American Honorable Mention and 3 times named All-Conference in basketball…1989 graduate of Appalachian State University…says “Being a Greensboro native, I have attended the games almost every year. I feel it is such a huge compliment to be chosen to coach the West squad, and I am looking forward to meeting all the athletes and other coaches. I plan to ‘soak in’ the entire experience and have a great time.”

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

CAPTCHA

*

home top