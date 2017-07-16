Greensboro Grasshoppers post 5 runs in the 4th Inning to pick up a 5-3 road win on Saturday night, in West Virginia

Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, West Virginia Power 3
Box Score courtesy of the South Atlantic League…..

              1	  2	3	4	5	6	7	8	9			R	H	E
Greensboro    0	  0	0	5	0	0	0	0	0			5	7	1
West Virginia 0	  0	0	0	0	0	0	3	0			3	5	0

W: King (8-5, 3.18) ; L: Wallace (2-4, 3.23) ; SV: Smith (4)
HR: None.
Greensboro(48-41/11-10)…West Virginia(39-49)….Greensboro Grasshoppers just one game out of First Place in the SAL Northern Division, with Saturday night’s win…..

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player	        Pos	AB	R	H	2B	3B	HR	RBI	BB	SO	AVG*
Brian Miller	DH	5	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	.270
Corey Bird	CF	3	1	2	0	0	0	0	2	0	.299
Eric Gutierrez	1B	3	1	1	0	0	0	0	2	1	.292
Walker Olis	RF	4	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	1	.176
Justin Twine	3B	3	1	1	0	0	0	1	1	1	.178
J Rindfleisch	C	4	1	1	1	0	0	3	0	2	.235
Rony Cabrera	2B	4	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	.133
Luis Pintor	SS	4	0	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	.205
Aaron Knapp	LF	3	0	1	0	0	0	1	1	1	.242
Totals	               33	5	7	1	0	0	5	7	9	.247

BATTING
2B: Rindfleisch (7, Wallace).
TB: Pintor; Bird 2; Rindfleisch 2; Twine; Knapp; Gutierrez.
RBI: Twine (30); Rindfleisch 3 (29); Knapp (30).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bird; Twine; Olis.
Team RISP: 3-for-9.
Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING
SB: Bird (21, 2nd base off Mazzoccoli/Gonzalez, Y).
PO: Bird (1st base by Wallace).

FIELDING
E: Knapp (2, fielding).
DP: (Pintor-Gutierrez).

West Virginia Power

Player	        Pos	AB	R	H	2B	3B	HR	RBI	BB	SO	AVG
Adrian Valerio	SS	4	1	1	0	0	0	0	0	2	.274
Carlos Munoz	DH	2	1	1	0	0	0	0	2	0	.273
Albert Baur	1B	4	0	1	0	0	0	1	0	0	.294
Hunter Owen	3B	3	0	1	1	0	0	2	0	1	.287
Clark Eagan	RF	3	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	0	.245
Kevin Mahala	2B	4	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	2	.232
Ryan Nagle	LF	3	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	2	.171
Yoel Gonzalez	C	4	1	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	.250
Garrett Brown	CF	4	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	2	.295
Totals	               31	3	5	1	0	0	3	4	10	.254

BATTING
2B: Owen (18, Smith).
TB: Baur; Gonzalez, Y; Valerio; Owen 2; Munoz, C.
RBI: Baur (35); Owen 2 (39).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Valerio; Mahala 2.
Team RISP: 3-for-8.
Team LOB: 6.

FIELDING
Pickoffs: Wallace (Bird at 1st base).

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player	                IP	H	R	ER	BB	SO	HR	ERA*
Michael King (W, 8-5)	6.0	1	0	0	2	5	0	3.18
Kyle Keller	        1.1	3	3	3	2	3	0	3.48
Chad Smith (S, 4)	1.2	1	0	0	0	2	0	1.52
Totals	                9.0	5	3	3	4	10	0	3.80

West Virginia Power

Player	                IP	H	R	ER	BB	SO	HR	ERA
Mike Wallace (L, 2-4)	5.0	6	5	5	4	4	0	3.23
Blake Cederlind	        2.0	0	0	0	2	3	0	7.36
Pasquale Mazzoccoli	2.0	1	0	0	1	2	0	0.00
Totals	                9.0	7	5	5	7	9	0	3.76

Game Scores: King 75; Wallace 39.
HBP: Owen (by King).
Pitches-strikes: King 87-62; Keller 41-26; Smith 20-14; Wallace 78-48; Cederlind 36-17; Mazzoccoli 26-15.
Groundouts-flyouts: King 10-1; Keller 0-1; Smith 2-0; Wallace 5-4; Cederlind 2-1; Mazzoccoli 2-2.
Batters faced: King 21; Keller 9; Smith 6; Wallace 24; Cederlind 8; Mazzoccoli 8.
Inherited runners-scored: Smith 3-2.
Umpires: HP: Sam Burch. 1B: Zach Neff.
Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy.
Wind: 6 mph, In from CF.
First pitch: 6:06 PM.
T: 2:51.
Att: 2,842.
Venue: Appalachian Power Park.
July 15, 2017

