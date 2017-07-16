Greensboro Grasshoppers post 5 runs in the 4th Inning to pick up a 5-3 road win on Saturday night, in West Virginia
Final:Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, West Virginia Power 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Greensboro 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 7 1 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 5 0
W: King (8-5, 3.18) ; L: Wallace (2-4, 3.23) ; SV: Smith (4)
HR: None.
Greensboro(48-41/11-10)…West Virginia(39-49)….Greensboro Grasshoppers just one game out of First Place in the SAL Northern Division, with Saturday night’s win…..
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG* Brian Miller DH 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Corey Bird CF 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 .299 Eric Gutierrez 1B 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .292 Walker Olis RF 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Justin Twine 3B 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .178 J Rindfleisch C 4 1 1 1 0 0 3 0 2 .235 Rony Cabrera 2B 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Luis Pintor SS 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Aaron Knapp LF 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .242 Totals 33 5 7 1 0 0 5 7 9 .247
BATTING
2B: Rindfleisch (7, Wallace).
TB: Pintor; Bird 2; Rindfleisch 2; Twine; Knapp; Gutierrez.
RBI: Twine (30); Rindfleisch 3 (29); Knapp (30).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bird; Twine; Olis.
Team RISP: 3-for-9.
Team LOB: 8.
BASERUNNING
SB: Bird (21, 2nd base off Mazzoccoli/Gonzalez, Y).
PO: Bird (1st base by Wallace).
FIELDING
E: Knapp (2, fielding).
DP: (Pintor-Gutierrez).
West Virginia Power
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG Adrian Valerio SS 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Carlos Munoz DH 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 .273 Albert Baur 1B 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 .294 Hunter Owen 3B 3 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 .287 Clark Eagan RF 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Kevin Mahala 2B 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Ryan Nagle LF 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .171 Yoel Gonzalez C 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Garrett Brown CF 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Totals 31 3 5 1 0 0 3 4 10 .254
BATTING
2B: Owen (18, Smith).
TB: Baur; Gonzalez, Y; Valerio; Owen 2; Munoz, C.
RBI: Baur (35); Owen 2 (39).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Valerio; Mahala 2.
Team RISP: 3-for-8.
Team LOB: 6.
FIELDING
Pickoffs: Wallace (Bird at 1st base).
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA* Michael King (W, 8-5) 6.0 1 0 0 2 5 0 3.18 Kyle Keller 1.1 3 3 3 2 3 0 3.48 Chad Smith (S, 4) 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1.52 Totals 9.0 5 3 3 4 10 0 3.80
West Virginia Power
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Mike Wallace (L, 2-4) 5.0 6 5 5 4 4 0 3.23 Blake Cederlind 2.0 0 0 0 2 3 0 7.36 Pasquale Mazzoccoli 2.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 7 5 5 7 9 0 3.76
Game Scores: King 75; Wallace 39.
HBP: Owen (by King).
Pitches-strikes: King 87-62; Keller 41-26; Smith 20-14; Wallace 78-48; Cederlind 36-17; Mazzoccoli 26-15.
Groundouts-flyouts: King 10-1; Keller 0-1; Smith 2-0; Wallace 5-4; Cederlind 2-1; Mazzoccoli 2-2.
Batters faced: King 21; Keller 9; Smith 6; Wallace 24; Cederlind 8; Mazzoccoli 8.
Inherited runners-scored: Smith 3-2.
Umpires: HP: Sam Burch. 1B: Zach Neff.
Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy.
Wind: 6 mph, In from CF.
First pitch: 6:06 PM.
T: 2:51.
Att: 2,842.
Venue: Appalachian Power Park.
July 15, 2017
