Kernersvillle Bulldogs Climbing, now ranked #15 Nationally

Kernersville got rained out Thursday night but their 36-7 record has moved them up in the National Collegiate Summer League weekly poll to # 15 Nationally.

Kernersville had a big offensive night Tuesday night as Nick Wilson set a league record with a for homer night.

GTCC’S Ryan Caviness also homered in the 18 hit attack.

Kernersville travels to Lenoir Rhyne for a Sat night doubleheader, then travels to Heritage HS for Sunday doubleheader, then travels Monday for single game in Mooresville.