Brendan Nail(Page HS/WCU) has been named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team

Courtesy of Coach William Hardin, head baseball coach at Page High School…Very proud of his former Pirate and we are too…..Great work Brendan Nail and good luck in the All-Star Game and in the Cape…

Brendan Nail – Former Page Pirate Baseball Player and current LHP for Western Carolina University was named this morning to the 2017 Cape Cod League East All Star Team. Awesome accomplishment and the Pirate Nation is so very proud of him!! The Cape Cod League is one of the top collegiate summer leagues in the U.S.

Andy note:I have some memory of Clint Moore(Grimsley HS/Army-West Point) and Josh Tobias(Southeast Guilford HS/Florida) making it to the Cape Cod League All-Star Game…I know Clint did, because the year he was on, they played at Fenway Park and for Josh, I’m thinking he might have made it too, but for “The Summer of ’17”, Brendan Nail(Page HS/WCU) is on the trail and he will have a story or two to tell, once his fantastic journey is complete…..