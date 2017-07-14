NCCA/Chick-fil-a FREE Kids’ Football and Basketball Clinics at Grimsley High School:Basketball on Monday and Football Clinic on Tuesday of next week

In conjunction with the presenting sponsorship of Greensboro-area Chick-fil-a,

the North Carolina Coaches Association’ s East/West All-Star Games presents the

3rd annual Basketball Kids’ Clinic and the 4th annual Football Kids’ Clinic.

*****The basketball clinic will be held Monday July 17th from 3-5pm in the Grimsley

High School Gymnasium.*****

*****The football clinic is scheduled for Tuesday July 18th from 6-8pm at the

Grimsley football practice facilities behind the tennis courts, with the

rain-location being the Grimsley Gymnasium.*****

The clinics for boys and girls, aged 8-12 are free. Space is limited to the

first 200 registered for basketball and the first 400 for football. Participants

will receive a free water bottle, clinic t-shirt, 1-child’s ticket to the

corresponding All-Star game, and free Chick-fil-a food at the end of the clinic.

You can register online at www.eastwestallstars.com, by clicking the “kids

clinic” tab on the left-hand menu. ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST COMPLETE THE ON-LINE

REGISTRATION AND LIABILITY WAIVER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CLINIC.

PARENTS/GUARDIANS SHOULD REMAIN AT THE CLINIC SITE AT GRIMSLEY DURING THE

CLINIC.