NCCA/Chick-fil-a FREE Kids’ Football and Basketball Clinics at Grimsley High School:Basketball on Monday and Football Clinic on Tuesday of next week
In conjunction with the presenting sponsorship of Greensboro-area Chick-fil-a,
the North Carolina Coaches Association’ s East/West All-Star Games presents the
3rd annual Basketball Kids’ Clinic and the 4th annual Football Kids’ Clinic.
*****The basketball clinic will be held Monday July 17th from 3-5pm in the Grimsley
High School Gymnasium.*****
*****The football clinic is scheduled for Tuesday July 18th from 6-8pm at the
Grimsley football practice facilities behind the tennis courts, with the
rain-location being the Grimsley Gymnasium.*****
The clinics for boys and girls, aged 8-12 are free. Space is limited to the
first 200 registered for basketball and the first 400 for football. Participants
will receive a free water bottle, clinic t-shirt, 1-child’s ticket to the
corresponding All-Star game, and free Chick-fil-a food at the end of the clinic.
You can register online at www.eastwestallstars.com, by clicking the “kids
clinic” tab on the left-hand menu. ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST COMPLETE THE ON-LINE
REGISTRATION AND LIABILITY WAIVER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CLINIC.
PARENTS/GUARDIANS SHOULD REMAIN AT THE CLINIC SITE AT GRIMSLEY DURING THE
CLINIC.
