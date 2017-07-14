GreensboroSportsCenter with the new ‘News at Noon’, or just past Noon:Kenny Slade on the ‘Downtown Roundball Challenge’

GreensboroSports.com going One-on-One with Kenny Slade, the man working to bring the ‘Downtown Roundball Challenge”, back down to Downtown Greensboro….We caught up Kenny last night over the Hampton Courts, off of Vandalia Road and Four Seasons Blvd…..We also saw the missing birds from the Asheboro Zoo over there last night, but we made our focus the ‘Downtown Roundball Challenge’….

Check out the interview with Kenny Slade, in three segments, when you Click On below…..

Kenny Slade talks about ‘The Downtown Roundball Challenge’…

Part 2 with Kenny Slade on games, rules, breakdown on brackets and more…

Part 3 with Kenny Slade and the ‘Downtown Roundball Challenge’ and Kenny talks about the how, when and why of ‘The Challenge’ and “The Challenge” to make it all happen…