Greensboro Grasshoppers rally but LWD BlueClaws hang on to win on Saturday night at FNB Field
Final from Saturday night at First National Bank Field:
Lakewood BlueClaws 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3
WP:Casey Brown(2-1)/SV:Tyler Bettencourt(8)/LP:Ethan C;arl(0-1)
Claws’ line:4-5-0
Hoppers’ Line:3-9-0
Hoppers’ record(7-9)/Claws’ record(7-10)
Hoppers were down 4-0, when they got hit by a 53 rain-delay and then when play resumed, Greensboro cut the lead to 4-3, but that was as close as they would get, leaving two men stranded on base, as the game closed in the ninth inning….
Box Score courtesy of South Atlantic League….
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Lakewood 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 0 Greensboro 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 9 0
W: Brown (2-1, 2.55) ; L: Clark (0-1, 5.87) ; SV: Bettencourt (8)
HR: LWD: Hall (17) , Lartigue (5) .
Lakewood BlueClaws
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG* Daniel Brito 2B 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Arqui Gamboa SS 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 .220 Mickey Moniak CF 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Darick Hall 1B 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .279 Edgar Cabral C 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Henri Lartigue DH 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 .266 Dav Martinelli LF 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Luke Williams 3B 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Juan Luis RF 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Totals 33 4 6 0 0 2 4 3 9 .248
BATTING
HR: Hall (17, 4th inning off Clark, 0 on, 0 out); Lartigue (5, 4th inning off Clark, 1 on, 0 out).
TB: Martinelli; Lartigue 4; Moniak; Williams; Brito; Hall 4.
RBI: Gamboa (9); Hall (67); Lartigue 2 (32).
Team RISP: 0-for-2.
Team LOB: 5.
BASERUNNING
SB: Luis (1, 2nd base off Clark/De La Rosa, B).
FIELDING
DP: (Gamboa-Brito-Hall).
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG Brian Miller CF 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Corey Bird LF 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .289 James Nelson 3B 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Colby Lusignan 1B 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Dalton Wheat DH 4 0 2 1 0 0 3 0 0 .246 Rony Cabrera 2B 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .150 B De La Rosa C 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Luis Pintor SS 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Aaron Knapp RF 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Totals 35 3 9 2 0 0 3 0 8 .248
BATTING
2B: Lusignan (19, Cabrera, I); Wheat (4, Cabrera, I).
TB: Pintor; Bird; Cabrera, R; Nelson 2; De La Rosa, B; Wheat 3; Lusignan 2.
RBI: Wheat 3 (16).
2-out RBI: Wheat 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cabrera, R; Pintor.
GIDP: Miller.
Team RISP: 1-for-8.
Team LOB: 5.
Lakewood BlueClaws
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA* Felix Paulino 3.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5.71 Ismael Cabrera 2.0 5 2 2 0 3 0 4.00 Casey Brown 2.2 2 1 1 0 1 0 2.55....(W, 2-1) T Bettencourt 1.1 2 0 0 0 2 0 3.38....(S, 8) Totals 9.0 9 3 3 0 8 0 3.21
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Ethan Clark (L, 0-1) 3.0 4 4 4 2 2 2 5.87 Parker Bugg 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 4.70 Nestor Bautista 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 Chad Smith 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 1.67 Totals 9.0 6 4 4 3 9 2 3.88
Clark pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Game Scores: Paulino, F 60; Clark 24.
WP: Brown.
Pitches-strikes: Paulino, F 37-24; Cabrera, I 46-29; Brown 40-28; Bettencourt 26-19; Clark 59-36; Bugg 37-27; Bautista 18-12; Smith 26-13.
Groundouts-flyouts: Paulino, F 4-1; Cabrera, I 1-1; Brown 3-4; Bettencourt 2-0; Clark 4-1; Bugg 0-4; Bautista 1-2; Smith 1-2.
Batters faced: Paulino, F 9; Cabrera, I 10; Brown 10; Bettencourt 6; Clark 15; Bugg 8; Bautista 6; Smith 7.
Umpires: HP: Sam Burch. 1B: Zach Neff.
Weather: 87 degrees, partly cloudy.
Wind: 8 mph, Varies.
First pitch: 7:03 PM.
T: 2:50 (:53 delay).
Att: 6,106.
Venue: First National Bank Field.
July 8, 2017
