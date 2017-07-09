Greensboro Grasshoppers rally but LWD BlueClaws hang on to win on Saturday night at FNB Field

Final from Saturday night at First National Bank Field:
Lakewood BlueClaws 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3
WP:Casey Brown(2-1)/SV:Tyler Bettencourt(8)/LP:Ethan C;arl(0-1)
Claws’ line:4-5-0
Hoppers’ Line:3-9-0
Hoppers’ record(7-9)/Claws’ record(7-10)
Hoppers were down 4-0, when they got hit by a 53 rain-delay and then when play resumed, Greensboro cut the lead to 4-3, but that was as close as they would get, leaving two men stranded on base, as the game closed in the ninth inning….

Box Score courtesy of South Atlantic League….

           1	2	3	4	5	6	7	8	9			R	H	E
Lakewood   0	0	1	3	0	0	0	0	0			4	6	0
Greensboro 0	0	0	2	0	1	0	0	0			3	9	0

W: Brown (2-1, 2.55) ; L: Clark (0-1, 5.87) ; SV: Bettencourt (8)
HR: LWD: Hall (17) , Lartigue (5) .

Lakewood BlueClaws

Player	        Pos	AB	R	H	2B	3B	HR	RBI	BB	SO	AVG*
Daniel Brito	2B	4	0	1	0	0	0	0	0	0	.254
Arqui Gamboa	SS	4	0	0	0	0	0	1	0	1	.220
Mickey Moniak	CF	4	0	1	0	0	0	0	0	2	.267
Darick Hall	1B	4	1	1	0	0	1	1	0	1	.279
Edgar Cabral	C	3	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	1	.250
Henri Lartigue	DH	4	1	1	0	0	1	2	0	2	.266
Dav Martinelli	LF	3	0	1	0	0	0	0	1	1	.244
Luke Williams	3B	4	0	1	0	0	0	0	0	0	.225
Juan Luis	RF	3	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	1	.176
Totals	               33	4	6	0	0	2	4	3	9	.248

BATTING
HR: Hall (17, 4th inning off Clark, 0 on, 0 out); Lartigue (5, 4th inning off Clark, 1 on, 0 out).
TB: Martinelli; Lartigue 4; Moniak; Williams; Brito; Hall 4.
RBI: Gamboa (9); Hall (67); Lartigue 2 (32).
Team RISP: 0-for-2.
Team LOB: 5.

BASERUNNING
SB: Luis (1, 2nd base off Clark/De La Rosa, B).

FIELDING
DP: (Gamboa-Brito-Hall).

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player	Pos	AB	R	H	2B	3B	HR	RBI	BB	SO	AVG
Brian Miller	CF	4	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	.302
Corey Bird	LF	4	1	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	.289
James Nelson	3B	4	1	2	0	0	0	0	0	1	.317
Colby Lusignan	1B	4	1	1	1	0	0	0	0	2	.249
Dalton Wheat	DH	4	0	2	1	0	0	3	0	0	.246
Rony Cabrera	2B	4	0	1	0	0	0	0	0	2	.150
B De La Rosa	C	4	0	1	0	0	0	0	0	0	.286
Luis Pintor	SS	4	0	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	.210
Aaron Knapp	RF	3	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	.235
Totals	               35	3	9	2	0	0	3	0	8	.248

BATTING
2B: Lusignan (19, Cabrera, I); Wheat (4, Cabrera, I).
TB: Pintor; Bird; Cabrera, R; Nelson 2; De La Rosa, B; Wheat 3; Lusignan 2.
RBI: Wheat 3 (16).
2-out RBI: Wheat 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cabrera, R; Pintor.
GIDP: Miller.
Team RISP: 1-for-8.
Team LOB: 5.

Lakewood BlueClaws

Player	        IP	H	R	ER	BB	SO	HR	ERA*
Felix Paulino	3.0	0	0	0	0	2	0	5.71
Ismael Cabrera	2.0	5	2	2	0	3	0	4.00
Casey Brown 	2.2	2	1	1	0	1	0	2.55....(W, 2-1)
T Bettencourt 	1.1	2	0	0	0	2	0	3.38....(S, 8)
Totals	        9.0	9	3	3	0	8	0	3.21

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player	                IP	H	R	ER	BB	SO	HR	ERA
Ethan Clark (L, 0-1)	3.0	4	4	4	2	2	2	5.87
Parker Bugg	        2.0	2	0	0	0	2	0	4.70
Nestor Bautista	        2.0	0	0	0	0	2	0	0.00
Chad Smith	        2.0	0	0	0	1	3	0	1.67
Totals	                9.0	6	4	4	3	9	2	3.88

Clark pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Game Scores: Paulino, F 60; Clark 24.
WP: Brown.
Pitches-strikes: Paulino, F 37-24; Cabrera, I 46-29; Brown 40-28; Bettencourt 26-19; Clark 59-36; Bugg 37-27; Bautista 18-12; Smith 26-13.
Groundouts-flyouts: Paulino, F 4-1; Cabrera, I 1-1; Brown 3-4; Bettencourt 2-0; Clark 4-1; Bugg 0-4; Bautista 1-2; Smith 1-2.
Batters faced: Paulino, F 9; Cabrera, I 10; Brown 10; Bettencourt 6; Clark 15; Bugg 8; Bautista 6; Smith 7.
Umpires: HP: Sam Burch. 1B: Zach Neff.
Weather: 87 degrees, partly cloudy.
Wind: 8 mph, Varies.
First pitch: 7:03 PM.
T: 2:50 (:53 delay).
Att: 6,106.
Venue: First National Bank Field.
July 8, 2017

