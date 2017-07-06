Elon Lands Two on WGCA All-American Women’s Golf Scholars List
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – For the eighth consecutive year, the Elon University women’s golf team had multiple players pick up WGCA All-American Scholar honors, as juniors Hilda Kristjansdottir and Heather Munro both claimed the recognition.
Kristjansdottir, who earned the award for the second time in her career, sports a 3.73 GPA. On the links, the Kopavogur, Iceland, native posted a 79.46 stroke average over 26 rounds during the 2016-17 campaign. Over the course of her career, Kristjansdottir has played 52 rounds and posted an 80.29 stroke average.
Munro picked up the honor for the first time in her career and carries a 3.53 GPA. The native of Dundee, Scotland, posted a 74.88 stroke average in 26 rounds this year. The three-time all-conference player has a career stroke average of 75.22 through 82 rounds.
This team is presented by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), which was formerly known as the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA). This year, the WGCA recognized a total of 952 women’s golfers from the Division I, II and III ranks.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Elon’s All-Time WGCA/NGCA All-American Scholars
2000 – Beth Frace
2001 – Beth Frace
2002 – Laura Orlen
2002 – Katherine Knoepffler
2003 – Katherine Knoepffler
2006 – Kelly Baytos
2006 – Kristin Tremoulis
2008 – Kelsey Johnson
2010 – Kelsey Johnson
2010 – Tara McFadden
2011 – Virginia Mayer
2011 – Tara McFadden
2011 – Martyna Mierzwa
2012 – Diana Davis
2012 – Virginia Mayer
2013 – Emily Brooks
2013 – Kathryn Buckingham
2013 – Martyna Mierzwa
2013 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2014 – Emily Brooks
2014 – Kathryn Buckingham
2014 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2015 – Emily Brooks
2015 – Hilda Kristjansdottir
2015 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2016 – Emily Brooks
2016 – Sunna Vidisdottir
2017 – Hilda Kristjansdottir
2017 – Heather Munro
