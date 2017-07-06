Elon Lands Two on WGCA All-American Women’s Golf Scholars List

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – For the eighth consecutive year, the Elon University women’s golf team had multiple players pick up WGCA All-American Scholar honors, as juniors Hilda Kristjansdottir and Heather Munro both claimed the recognition.

2016-17 WGCA All-American Scholars

Kristjansdottir, who earned the award for the second time in her career, sports a 3.73 GPA. On the links, the Kopavogur, Iceland, native posted a 79.46 stroke average over 26 rounds during the 2016-17 campaign. Over the course of her career, Kristjansdottir has played 52 rounds and posted an 80.29 stroke average.

Munro picked up the honor for the first time in her career and carries a 3.53 GPA. The native of Dundee, Scotland, posted a 74.88 stroke average in 26 rounds this year. The three-time all-conference player has a career stroke average of 75.22 through 82 rounds.

This team is presented by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), which was formerly known as the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA). This year, the WGCA recognized a total of 952 women’s golfers from the Division I, II and III ranks.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

Elon’s All-Time WGCA/NGCA All-American Scholars

2000 – Beth Frace

2001 – Beth Frace

2002 – Laura Orlen

2002 – Katherine Knoepffler

2003 – Katherine Knoepffler

2006 – Kelly Baytos

2006 – Kristin Tremoulis

2008 – Kelsey Johnson

2010 – Kelsey Johnson

2010 – Tara McFadden

2011 – Virginia Mayer

2011 – Tara McFadden

2011 – Martyna Mierzwa

2012 – Diana Davis

2012 – Virginia Mayer

2013 – Emily Brooks

2013 – Kathryn Buckingham

2013 – Martyna Mierzwa

2013 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2014 – Emily Brooks

2014 – Kathryn Buckingham

2014 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2015 – Emily Brooks

2015 – Hilda Kristjansdottir

2015 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2016 – Emily Brooks

2016 – Sunna Vidisdottir

2017 – Hilda Kristjansdottir

2017 – Heather Munro