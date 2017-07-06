Eastern Randolph Post 81 Keeps It Close Against Hi-Toms Post 87, But Eventually Falls 10-3
American Legion Baseball Final:Post 87 High Point 10, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E HP87 1 0 1 0 0 6 2 0 0 10 13 1 ER81 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 8 3
*****Ryan Hopkins and Luke Spiva each with 4 hits….Spiva with 5 RBI….Nick Goard with 2 BB’s and Quality at Bats….All from Hi-Toms….
Jacob Kohns goes 8 Innings with 25 first-pitch strikes and 2 K’s….Kohns is your WP….*****
