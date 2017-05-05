Spring Results for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys in the Piedmont Triad 4-A Conference
Southwest Guilford Cowboys
*****2017 Conference Regular Season Standings*****:
Baseball…..1st Place and Conference Champions
Softball…..1st Place and Co-Conference Champions
Men’s Track…..1st Place and Conference Champions
Women’s Track…..2nd Place in Conference
Golf…..2nd Place in Conference
Tennis…..2nd Place in Conference
Soccer…..2nd Place in Conference
Men’s Lax…..3rd Place in Conference
Women’s Lax…..4th Place in Conference
