HPU WLAX Defeats Liberty, 20-9, Plays in Big South Final Sunday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team scored the first nine goals of the game on the way to a 20-9 victory over Liberty in the Big South Championship semifinals Friday (May 5) at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (14-3) will play the winner of Winthrop and Campbell in the Big South Championship final on Sunday at noon at Vert Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

HPU advanced to the Big South Championship final for the fourth time in five seasons. The Panthers won the Big South Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and 2014. High Point has now won 14 games in a row, which is tied for the second-longest active win streak in the nation.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and intensity today,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “The focus was great all over the field, we came out with a purpose and I’m happy with the result.”

High Point led in shots, 38-16, and ground balls, 26-16, while Liberty (6-13) had a slight advantage in draw controls, 16-15.

Senior Samantha Brown tallied five goals with three assists to lead the Panthers and has 53 goals on the season, tying the single-season school record. Her second goal of the game was her 100th career goal and she now has 160 career points, which moves her into third all-time in Panther history. With eight points today, Brown also has 74 points for the season, which is third-most in a single season in HPU history.

Junior Darla Poulin recorded five goals and now has 46 on the season, which is fifth all-time in a single season in program history.

With three draw controls, freshman Ashley Britton extended her HPU single-season record to 58.

Juniors Erica Perrotta and Brooke Stevens, sophomore Emory Gaeng and Britton tallied two goals each. Freshman Jill Rall made four saves in the cage to improve to 13-0 on the season.