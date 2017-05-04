Track and Field: Schnuck Breaks Hammer Throw HPU Record at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Senior Jamie Schnuck broke the school record in the hammer throw as the High Point University women’s track and field team competed at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier Wednesday (May 3) in Lynchburg, Va.

In the hammer throw, senior Jamie Schnuck broke the school record with a mark of 58.47m (191-10) to finish second. The mark is over seven feet further than her previous best throw and ranks 39th in the NCAA East region.

Freshman Kanajzae Brown finished fifth in the 100 meters in a wind-aided time of 11.88. If not for the big tailwind (+4.0), the mark would have counted as a school record.

“Jamie and Kanajzae were our big highlights today,” HPU head coach Mike Esposito said. “Jamie is now in position to make the NCAA first round, while Kanajzae is going to surprise a lot of people at the conference championships.”

Junior Makenzi Holmes-DiGiovine won the discus with a throw of 47.88m (157-01). She also placed ninth in the shot put with a throw of 12.05m (39-6.5).

Freshman Zoe Geis was the runner-up in the 5,000 meters in a season-best time of 17:51.60.

In the 1,500 meters, seniors Natalia Ocasio and Cozette Collin finished third and fourth in 4:34.54 and 4:40.76, respectively.

“I was very pleased with the women’s distance crew, led by Natalia,” Esposito said. “She competed very well off of a fast early pace. She is ready to finish her career in style next week.”

In the javelin, sophomore CeAnna Soper placed sixth with a throw of 35.55m (116-8), while junior Mackenzie Vermette was right behind in seventh with a mark of 35.30m (115-10).

Senior Madison Depner was sixth in the pole vault at a height of 3.21m (10-6.25).

In the high jump, sophomore Charlotte Morrow placed in a tie for seventh after clearing a height of 1.53m (5-0.25). Senior Amanda Gregory finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 5.24m (17-2.25).

“Now it is time to rest up, fine tune a few things, and get ready for the conference championships,” Esposito said.

Next up, the Panthers will compete in the Big South Outdoor Championships May 10-12 in North Charleston, S.C.

Grandinali Wins Steeplechase at Liberty Twilight Qualifier

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The High Point University men’s track and field team finished action at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier with three top-3 finishes Wednesday (May 3) in Lynchburg, Va.

Senior Paddy Grandinali won the 3,000m steeplechase in a time of 9:20.09, while freshman TJ Morales placed fourth in a season-best time of 9:46.77.

“We are really excited about Paddy’s prospects in the steeplechase at the conference championships,” HPU head coach Mike Esposito said. “TJ set another PR and continues to show growth each week.”

Sophomore Alejandro Juan Torres ran a season-best time of 3:48.86 in the 1,500 meters to finish third. Senior Vinny Todaro was seventh in 3:53.81.

“Alejandro ran the second-best time in the conference this year and is really coming around this late in the season,” Esposito said.

A mark of 56.20m (184-4) in the javelin was good enough for third for senior Drew Francoeur.

In the pole vault, freshman Carter Clasper cleared a height of 4.29m (14-0.75) to placed fifth.

Sophomore Britton Mann placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 44.03m (144-5) and sixth in the shot put with a heave of 14.43m (47-4.25).

Senior Pat Irwin finished seventh in the high jump after clearing a height of 1.89m (6-2.25).

In the 800 meters, sophomore Patrick Van Der Cruyssen finished ninth in a time of 1:57.77.

