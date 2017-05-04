Gracen Staunton (Northwest Guilford High School) named First Team All-Conference at Wilkes University:Freshman goes (13-5) on the mound

Wilkes Softball Lands Eight on All-MAC Freedom Teams

ANNVILLE, PA – The Wilkes University softball team returned to the postseason for the first time in nine years and eight different Lady Colonels were rewarded for their play on the 2017 All-MAC Freedom Teams.

Gracen Staunton (Kernersville, NC/Northwest Guilford), Caitlin Brown (Glen Cove, NY/Glen Cove) and Haley Welker (Nazareth, PA/Nazareth) all were named to the first team. Sarah Gibson (Chico, CA/Pleasant Valley) and Sarah Birchmeier (Cherry Hill, NJ/Cherry Hill East) were selected to the second team, while Christina Gambino (Basking Ridge, NJ/Ridge), Kaliyah Moore (South Williamsport, PA/Williamsport) and Celine Podlesney (Hazle Twp., PA/Hazleton) were tabbed honorable mention.

One of the biggest reasons for the Wilkes success this season was in the pitching circle where the Lady Colonels led the conference in earned run average, shutouts and strikeouts. Staunton spear-headed the staff going 13-5 with a 2.25 ERA in 106 innings pitched limiting opposing batters to just a .251 average. She recorded 81 strikeouts to just 17 walks tied for the lead in the MAC Freedom in wins and shutouts. Her 11 complete games and six shutouts were also tied for first in the conference.

Staunton also helped herself at the plate hitting .376 with 38 hits including three doubles, two triples, eight sacrifice hits and a team-best 30 RBI’s (fourth in the MAC Freedom).

